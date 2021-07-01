Lawson’s Finest Distributes Hopcelot IPA Across Northeast

Waitsfield, Vt. – Eight is the magic number this July. Lawson’s Finest Liquids is excited to announce the regionwide distribution of two specialty IPAs this week: Hopcelot and Super Session #8. Made with eight hop varieties from around the world, Hopcelot is a gloriously complex IPA that delights the senses, while Super Session #8 is a light, refreshing session IPA that showcases the beautiful flavor and aroma of Mosaic hops. Both beers will be available at retailers through the end of August across Lawson’s Finest’s full nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI).

“Our fans ask us all the time about Hopcelot and its availability, so we’re incredibly excited to bring it back with expanded distribution,” said Sean Lawson, Founding Brewer and CEO of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “We’re looking forward to sharing it with a much larger audience than we have before. The bright red can and the artwork really pop and pay homage to our musical connection with this beer, and we think people are really going to enjoy the dreamy combination of hop flavors and aromas.”

At 7% ABV, Hopcelot is brewed with a diverse blend of hops, from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, Australia and New Zealand, giving the beer a complex flavor profile that boasts a dank punch of citrus and pine, yielding to a fruity finish. Lawson’s Finest first brewed Hopcelot to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the popular Vermont band The Grift, and last year was the first time that the brewery canned the beer. Hopcelot’s name is a nod to the song “Ocelot” by legendary Vermont band, Phish. The musical references speak to the seemingly endless flavor notes that come from Hopcelot’s eight hop varieties.

Super Session #8 is making its return to the market as part of Lawson’s Finest’s Super Session single-hop IPA series. Each beer in the series is made with the same malt base and specialty malts but is brewed with a different hop variety. Super Session #8 is made with Mosaic hops, a variety that is widely celebrated for its fruity, aromatic qualities. At 4.8% ABV, this brew is very approachable and packed full of hop character.

“Our Super Session single-hop IPA series is something we’re very proud of, and Super Session #8 is certainly a favorite among our fans,” said Lawson. “We love working with Mosaic hops, because they bring an intense medley of peach, mango, blueberry, and rose aromas and flavors that make this beer really special. For IPA lovers who are out on the lake or the golf course this summer, Super Session #8 is a light, refreshing option that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.”

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’s Finest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018.

