Last Wave Brewing Releases Island Time Mai Tai and Quiver IPA

Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. — Last Wave Brewing has released two new beers in cans and on draft at retail stores in northern and central New Jersey.

  • Island Time: Mai Tai — The next creation in Last Wave’s Island Time fruited sour series is a beer modeled after the Mai Tai, a popular island beverage. This beer is kettle-soured and then gets big additions of tangerine and pineapple with a touch of rum-soaked oak chips for a slight bite. 5.3% ABV.
  • Quiver IPA: Rakau — Last Wave’s newest rotating single hop beer features Rakau, a legendary New Zealand hop that boats a complex profile of tropical stone fruit mixed with a more floral, noble hop finish. 6.7% ABV.

 

