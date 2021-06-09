Last Call for Northwest Cider Club Cider Styles Summer Release

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. – Northwest Cider Association, a member-driven nonprofit supportingcidermakers in OR, WA, MT, ID & British Columbia, announces last call for subscriptions to theNorthwest Cider Club for their summer release. NW Cider Club offers hand-selected boxes featuring some of the region’s best and most coveted ciders, curated by cider experts.

Each subscription box is delivered quarterly, with two tiers to choose from. The “Elevated” tier provides four 750mL (wine sized) bottles perfect for sharing, while the “Discover” tier offers six hard-to-find Northwest-made ciders in 12 to 16.9oz cans and bottles. Each subscription is delivered quarterly, and is available in 39 states across the U.S.

The pre-order window for the summer shipment closed on May 26, but there are a few more days to take advantage of this unique program, just in time for Father’s Day and graduation gifting. For those who order before June 10th, boxes will be delivered in late June.Gifting cider is giving an experience.

Northwest Cider Club makes it easy for cider curious and cider aficionados alike to explore new profiles from a variety of cider makers across the region. Gift memberships are available for a single quarter (or as long as you like) with no fees for cancellation.

“This quarter’s Cider Club box is an ideal one for new subscribers to start with,” said Emily Ritchie, executive director of the Northwest Cider Association. “The variety of cider styles we’ve chosen are a great way for everyone—aficionados and cider newcomers alike—to explore the differences and find the type of cider that they like the best.”

The Discover Cider Styles box will include selections from all across Oregon and Washington, including Alma Cider’s Hopped botanical cider; 12 Bridge Ciderworks’ Summer Daze fruit cider; Liberty Cider’s Garratza Basque-style cider; Blossom Barn Cidery’s Front Porch Perry cider; Greenwood Cider’s Barrel-aged Dry; and Rain Barrel Ciderworks’ Semi-dry Hard Cider.

The Elevated Cider Styles box will feature selections from Washington and Montana, including MadroneCellars & Cidery’s Dry Hopped Cider; Methow Valley Ciderhouse’s Black Raven fruit cider; Westcott Bay Cider’s Traditional Dry; and Western Cider’s Hewe’s Rouge Estate Cider, a barrel-aged selection.

“We’re able to provide our subscribers a substantialdiscount on the curated boxes when they join theCider Club,” continued Ritchie. “These unique cidersjust can’t be found together anywhere else.”

Subscribers now have the option to save more when they double their Discover box, or opt to join both the Elevated and Discover tiers.

About Northwest Cider Association

Founded in 2010, the Northwest Cider Association (NWCA) brings cideries and cider lovers together to learn, experience and enjoy the Northwest cider culture. Representing nearly 100 commercial cidermakers from throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, the group is dedicated to supporting, promoting and growing its thriving industry. NWCA has hosted cider-themed events, including Cider Rite of Spring, Summer Cider Day, and Cider Weeks in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

For More Information

https://www.nwcider.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/10: Brewbound Podcast w/ Boston Beer’s Carissa Sweigart and Shelley Smith on Love Conquers Ale 06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More