Land-Grant Releases Winter Pilsner MoonRacer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Land-Grant Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of its new winter Pilsner, Moonracer, this Friday (10/11).

“I’m on record claiming Pool Party as my favorite Land-Grant beer, so the idea of keeping the Pilsner party going all year long is really exciting” says Land-Grant co-founder and President, Adam Benner. “Instead of simply extending Pool Party—which is a very summer-centric brand and beer—year-round, we took this as an opportunity to revisit the style, and take Moonracer in a slightly more traditional and bitier direction.” Moonracer is a classic take on the Bohemian Czech Pils style but still pushes the style into orbit. A blend of Old World (Ariana) and Southern Hemisphere (Green Bullet) hops provide classic noble hop flavor and herbaceous stone fruit aromatics while two varieties of pilsner malt align for a cosmically crisp winter drinker.

Moonracer Pilsner will be available on draft and available six packs of cans ($11.99) at the Land-Grant taproom starting this Friday, October 11th with distribution to Central Ohio craft beer retailers beginning the following Monday and will be available through the cold months until Pool Party returns in May.

###

ABOUT LAND-GRANT

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus,Ohio, was born from a passion for pain-stakingly-crafted beer, powerful design, and incredible experiences. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing, and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community.

Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their Franklinton taproom at 424 W. Town Street, their airport taproom at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer retailers throughout Central Ohio.

Connect with Land-Grant on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For more information, please visit landgrantbrewing.com.