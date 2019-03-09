Land-Grant Relaunches Columbus Crew SC Supporter Beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Land-Grant Brewing Company is excited to announce the re-launch of their iconic Columbus Crew SC Supporter Beer as they enter into their fifth season as an official partner of the club. With the new era of Crew soccer kicking off on Saturday, Land-Grant will kick off an all-new beer for Columbus area soccer supporters.

When Land-Grant launched its previous Supporter Beer, Glory, the brewery went to great lengths to include the Supporter community in the beer ideation and development process. The brewery developed four pilot batches (two gold and two black) and invited fans to the taproom to vote for and offer up their recommendations on the beer. This year, Land-Grant will be repeating that process, but will be bringing the beers out to the people, as well as serving them at their taproom.

On “Crewsmas Eve” (Friday, March 1) four soccer-centric bars will each tap one of the four new pilot beers. 4th Street Bar and Grill, Ruby Tuesday, Old North Arcade and Hendoc’s will each tap a keg of Juicy Pale Ale, Black Ale, American Wheat and Brut IPA respectively. Then, the Sunday after the opening match (March 4), Land-Grant will tap all four at their Franklinton Taproom. After tasting the beers, fans can then offer up their feedback and choose their favorite on Land-Grant’s website.

“With the dawn of this new age of soccer in Columbus, we really looked at it as an opportunity to take a look at our Supporter beer, and give it a bit of a refresh. Something new for a new Crew,” said Land-Grant president and founder, Adam Benner. “With the incredible efforts of #SavetheCrew the supporter community in Columbus is as strong and tight-knit as it’s ever been, and we want them to have ownership of this beer, because it really is theirs.”

Details of the new brew will be revealed in the coming weeks, and the full-scale packaged version will be released in April. For more information, stay tuned to both Land-Grant’s website, landgrantbrewing.com and social media channels, as well as those of Columbus Crew SC.

About Land-Grant Brewing Company

