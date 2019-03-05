Lakefront Brewery to Release Grist Gose-Style with Lime

MILWAUKEE – From the Brewery who crafted the very first gluten-free beer granted label approval in the United States, comes another certified gluten-free brew. New Grist Gose-style serves up a punch of lime and sea salt with no gluten-free aftertaste.

“It’s tart, without being super sour. It’s also refreshing and light,” said Lakefront Brewery brand manager, Michael Stodola. “In blind taste testing, a handful of folks thought it was a margarita.”

New Grist Gose-style with lime is 5.1 ABV and is crafted using rice, sorghum, lime and sea salt. It features Zeus and Willamette hops with an IBU rating of 15. Its release date is set for April 15.

About Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100 in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit lakefrontbrewery.com or call (414) 372-8800.

