Laguna Beach Beer Company Adds Huntington Beach Location

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Laguna Beach Beer Company (LBBC) is opening its third tasting room + kitchen in North Huntington Beach at Bella Terra – an outdoor dining, shopping, and entertainment hub, centrally located at the 405 Freeway and Beach Boulevard in Surf City, USA. The new Laguna Beach Beer Company tasting room + kitchen is located at 7631 Edinger Ave, #1512 in Huntington Beach, CA 92647 and will open on Friday, August 7, 2020.

LBBC is a beloved Orange County institution that has been brewing favorites since 2014. Its two existing locations – its Rancho Santa Margarita brewery, tasting room, + kitchen, and its namesake, the flagship Laguna Beach spot, which is also a tasting room + kitchen – are popular destinations for locals and tourists alike. Now those in Huntington Beach and North Orange County can enjoy LBBC’s wide range of brews, delicious lunch and dinner menus, and Instagram-worthy outdoor beer gardens.

”Early on in LBBC’s formation, we opted to embrace a tasting room business model whereby we could sell a majority of our beer direct to our consumers. We are extremely excited to bring our brand, craft beer, and food offerings to the amazing Huntington Beach locals and to enable other North Orange County residents to have an LBBC pub option closer to them. We love the Bella Terra development and we have high hopes for the location. This is the third of what we hope will be many more LBBC pubs to come,” says Brent Reynard, CEO and Co-Founder of LBBC.

A treat is in store for Huntington Beach – the laid-back community feel that is so popular at LBBC’s other locations in Rancho Santa Margarita and Laguna Beach now spans across Orange County. From IPAs, to Cream, Red, Blonde, Pale, & Brown Ales, to Pilsners, Lagers, Stouts and Porters, and other creative offerings, discerning beer lovers look forward to LBBC’s frequent new beer launches, enjoyed with artisan flatbread pizzas, fresh salads, and delicious sandwiches. Also part of the fun at LBBC is an event calendar full of live music, trivia nights, and more for the community. LBBC’s successful pivot to meet the demand of COVID-19 restrictions has made it easy for all customers to keep enjoying LBBC, either outside with patio dining, in the beer gardens, or at home with curbside pickup for beer and food.

About Laguna Beach Beer Company

Laguna Beach Beer Company was founded in 2014 out of a passion for craft beer by two Laguna Beach natives and childhood buddies, who sought to bring the laid-back and local vibes of their home town to the beers they drink.