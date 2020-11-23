La Familia Hard Cider Relaunches its Brand in Grocery Stores, Introduces New Guayaba Guava Hard Cider in Cans

SALEM, Ore. — La Familia Hard Cider announced it has relaunched its brand this month, reviving its popular take on traditional Mexican aguas fresca with a hard cider twist following a year-long absence from the retailer market. La Familia Hard Cider is now available at Oregon and Southwest Washington grocery stores, as well as at the recently opened La Familia Taproom at 231 Court St. NE in Salem.

“La Familia is a locally-made cider inspired by traditional Mexican aguas fresca, with flavors that combine Oregon’s new craft cider movement with Mexico’s passion for fresh-fruit drinks,” said Shani Gonzalez, owner of La Familia. “We’ve received so much love and support from the local community, and we’re thrilled to get our product back into the hands of our customers while also reaching new audiences with our delicious tropical flavors.”

As part of the relaunch, La Familia is introducing Guayaba, a brand new semi-dry guava cider that’s refreshing and slightly sweet with a tart tropical citrus bite from fresh guava and Northwest-grown apples (5.2% ABV). Previously available in limited quantities in kegs, La Familia is proud to bring Guayaba to its core cider lineup.

La Familia is also refreshing its popular Jamaica Hard Cider, which features whole, dried hibiscus flowers for an authentic tartness that complements the sweetness of freshly pressed apples, resulting in a cider that’s floral, fruity and bright (5.6% ABV).

Both products will be available in new 19.2-ounce cans, with Guayaba also available in six-pack 12-ounce cans. In addition to new cans, artwork, and flavors, the relaunch includes a refreshed company logo and website.

About La Familia Cider

La Familia Cider was founded in 2017 by the Gonzalez family, first-generation Mexican immigrants. La Familia offers distinctive hard ciders inspired by aguas frescas—fresh fruit beverages popular in Central and South Latin America. The company combines a love for Oregon’s craft cider scene with flavors and ingredients that reflect the family’s Mexican heritage. A percentage of its profits are donated to local nonprofits that help families with the legal immigration process, helping keep familias together. La Familia Cider can be purchased at its flagship taphouse at 231 Court Street NE in Salem and at retailers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. LaFamilaCider.com | @LaFamiliaCider.

For more information: https://lafamiliacider.com

