KYLA Hard Kombucha Names Magrino PR as U.S. Agency of Record

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – KYLA Hard Kombucha, one of the founding brands of the premium hard kombucha category, announces today that it has named award-winning, New York-based Magrino Public Relations as its new agency of record, with an emphasis on public relations strategy and brand advocacy in the U.S. market.

Leveraging 30 years of brewing experience, KYLA was created in 2018, setting the standard for quality in the better-for-you alcoholic beverage space. In addition to offering beneficial, gut-friendly live cultures in a shelf-stable format, KYLA is also low calorie, low sugar, gluten-free and vegan, with a range of sessionable ABVs. In 2020, KYLA won the most medals of any hard kombucha at the U.S. Open Cider & Beverage Championships and was named “Best of Hard Kombucha Class” at the Canned Challenge Adult Beverage Competition.

“KYLA and the hard kombucha category in general are at an incredibly exciting period in their growth. We’re seeing increased consumer demand in and interest for ‘better for you’ and ‘functional’ beverage options. As a leader in quality and innovation and with immense brewing experience, KYLA is poised for extraordinary growth,” says Morgan Robbat, President of KYLA Hard Kombucha. “The KYLA team and I are very much looking forward to collaborating with Magrino to tell the story of this quickly growing brand and category, particularly in the larger context of the RTD and $68 billion annually ‘better for you’ beverage and snack market.”

Using pure Mt. Hood water, KYLA’s brewmasters ferment tea and sugar using their own bespoke SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) to create lightly effervescent and refreshing kombuchas. From there, the brew team uses modern, multidimensional flavors to craft balanced, delicious drinks that offer a buzz with benefits. KYLA currently has the following product lines:

KYLA Original: An authentic, live-cultured, light and refreshing hard kombucha with only 90 calories and 4.5% ABV. Flavors include Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and Berry Ginger Pricing: $10.99 for a 6-pack of 12 oz cans; $14.99 for an 8-count variety pack of 12 oz cans

Sunbreak Series: An homage to the Pacific Northwest, Sunbreak represents the moment the sun breaks through the gray with refreshingly radiant flavors. Sunbreak offers a slightly higher ABV at 6.5%. Flavors include Sunset Trio (Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava), Lavender Lemonade, Pineapple Ginger Colada and Coconut Crush, with two additional flavors launching in the spring Pricing: $4.99 for a single-serve 16 oz can

Riviera Series: A new range launching in March, the Riviera line offers cultured cocktails with a lively twist

The hard kombucha category achieved approximately $50 million in revenue in the US in 2020, up +130% in volume with rapid growth projected for 2021. In Summer 2020, KYLA introduced its Sunbreak Series, which has driven double-digit growth for the brand. KYLA is the only major category player crafted and brewed in the Pacific Northwest.

KYLA Hard Kombucha is available in 18 markets nationwide. KYLA products can be found in Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Sprouts, Total Wine & More, Bevmo, in addition to other grocery and liquor store retailers.

ABOUT KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage brewed in Hood River, Oregon using pure Mt Hood water and a bespoke SCOBY. The Sunbreak Series launched with Lavender Lemonade, Pineapple Ginger Colada, Coconut Crush and Sunset Trio, joining KYLA’s Original lineup of Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and Berry Ginger. Gluten free, vegan and with live cultures, KYLA is a buzz with benefits. Engage with KYLA Hard Kombucha on Instagram,Facebook andTwitter or visitkylakombucha.com.

About Magrino

Magrino is an award-winning, preeminent lifestyle public relations and marketing agency with more than 25 years of experience and success. The agency specializes in public relations, marketing, brand development, digital marketing and communications for the world’s most revered luxury brands in travel, real estate, food, wine & spirits, fashion, beauty, health & wellness, home furnishings & design, and consumer goods. The agency combines breakthrough creative ideas, unparalleled strategic insights and intelligence to achieve marketing and business goals for every client. For more information visitmagrinopr.com.