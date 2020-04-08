Kurbside Kegs Available This Week at Flying Dog Brewery

FREDERICK, Md. — Flying Dog Brewery has announced that the company will begin making Kurbside Kegs available for purchase starting Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Keg orders will include 2 Flying Dog branded pint glasses while supplies last. Available keg varieties include year-round favorites as well as limited specialty kegs including Tropical Bitch IPA and Irish Coffee Stout.

Flying Dog will sell sixtels (661 oz. which is 41 – 16 oz. servings) which will be available for curbside pick-up at the brewery. The public can also order from other participating Frederick-area retailers, including: Wooden Keg, Hi Way Liquors, Ye Olde Spirits, Frederick Winehouse, Franklin Liquors, Rosedale Ice, Orion Wine & Spirits, Spring Ridge Liquor, Hillcrest Liquor, Gateway Liquor, District East.

All orders must be placed in advance by visiting kurbsidekegs.com, the online form opens Wednesday, April 8th for pickup on Friday, April 10th.

A keg deposit and payment are required in advance. Kegs will only be sold to those 21 years of age or older with a valid ID. Limit one keg per person per visit. All orders must be placed online by 1 PM on Friday, April 10th.

Due to the brewery’s efforts to keep their valued retailers fully stocked with inventory, this special offer does not include the sale of other cases, cans or bottles.