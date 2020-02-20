Kona Brewing Co. Releases Island Colada Cream Ale

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Inspired by the Piña Colada and brewed with real coconut & pineapple, Kona Brewing Co.’s new Island Colada Cream Ale is a delicious, tropical cream ale that brings the flavors of Hawaii to consumers on the mainland and throughout the islands. The limited release brew is available now through April 2020 and retails for $7.99 – $10.99.

Kona Brewing Company was started in Kailua-Kona on the Island of Hawaii in the spring of 1994 by father and son team Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa, who had a dream to create fresh, local island brews made with spirit, passion and quality. Today, Kona is Hawaii’s largest and favorite craft brewery, known for top-selling flagship beers Longboard Island Lager and Big Wave Golden Ale and award-winning innovative small-batch beers available across the Islands. The Hawaii born and Hawaii-based craft brewery prides itself on brewing the freshest beer of exceptional quality closest to market. This helps to minimize its carbon footprint by reducing shipping of raw materials, finished beer and packaging materials. Kona Brewing Co. has become one of the top craft beer brands in the world, while remaining steadfastly committed to its home market through a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and community outreach. For more information call 808-334-BREW (2739) or visit www.KonaBrewingCo.com. Talk with us via Facebook and Instagram: @KonaBrewingCo

For More Information: https://konabrewingco.com/our-beers