Kombucha Cocktails Launches Ready to Drink Kombucha Infused Canned Cocktails

Kombucha Cocktails is the newest kombucha infused, ready-to-drink alternative to the classic cocktail. These new premium spirits are gluten-free, made with no artificial ingredients, low in sugar, and certified organic kombucha. Each flavor combines effervescent kombucha, top shelf-spirits and natural ingredients, creating delicious ready-to-drink cocktails in the convenience of a can.

Bonus: Kombucha Cocktails is sustainable, too. They are crafted and created with a focus on using natural ingredients that are sustainably harvested and married together to create a drink that is not only delicious but environmentally friendly. Since these canned cocktails are blended with premium spirits and not fermented together, it makes it possible for health-conscious drinkers to enjoy convenient and refreshing alcoholic beverages they can feel good about.

Available in three flavors with a fourth flavor launching soon:

  • Cucumber Clarity – 7% alcohol per can. This refreshing flavor infuses kombucha and cucumber with a premium distilled botanical gin
  • Mindful Mule – 5% alcohol per can. This remake of the Moscow Mule combines premium vodka, kombucha ginger, and lime.
  • Sunshine State – 5% alcohol per can. An infusion of kombucha, mango, and key lime with a touch of premium distilled vodka.
  • **Coming soon** Steadfast Stormy – 5% alcohol per can. This dark and stormy flavor combines premium rum, kombucha, and ginger.

Kombucha Cocktails is available in retail at Total Wine & More in South Florida, as well as *nationwide shipping through its website.

For more information, visit kombuchacocktails.com or follow the company on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kombuchacocktails, Instagram @Kombuchacocktails.

ABOUT KOMBUCHA COCKTAILS:

Kombucha CocktailsTM is the culminating work of four friends with a passion for craft spirits. One evening over cocktails, they decided to throw some ginger kombucha into a classic dark & stormy. The rest was history…four flavors later with many more flavors on the horizon, the line of Kombucha Cocktails was created, and they continue to grow and thrive.

Kombucha Cocktails was launched in 2021 by Standard Measure LLC and is currently distributed by Florida Craft, sold online through passionspirits.com

*Nationwide delivery is limited, please check our website www.kombuchacocktails.com for delivery information.

https://kombuchacocktails.com/

