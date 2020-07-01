Koloa Rum Company Adds Distribution of Hawaiian Rums to Colorado

KALAHEO, Kaua`i, Hawai`i – Hawai`i’s award-winning Koloa Rum Company announces expansion of mainland U.S. distribution for its premium rums and ready-to-drink cocktails to Colorado via a distribution partnership with CTS Distributing.

“Our expansion into Colorado marks the 27th state in our distribution channel,” said Bob Gunter, President & CEO of Koloa Rum Company. “Growing distribution across the U.S. is a critical step in our strategic plan to develop tHawahe Koloa Rum brand into one of the most recognized names in premium spirits, and we are confident that our partnership with CTS Distributing will spell success in Colorado. In fact, they are already exceeding our expectations with the number of cases sold and key retail accounts secured within just two weeks of working together.”

Koloa Rum products are starting to hit shelves at local retailers throughout Colorado, and can already be found at Costco Wholesale Parker, East Platte Avenue Liquors in Ft. Morgan, Steins & Vines in Colorado Springs, and Total Beverage in Westminster, among others. To find a local retailer, visit https://koloarum.com/buy-koloa-rum-online/.

CTS Distributing will carry the full range of Koloa Rum products, including its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee and Aged rums, as well as ready-to-drink cocktail varieties including the brand’s Hawaiian Mai Tai Cocktail, Hawaiian Rum Punch and Hawaiian Pineapple Passion Rum Cocktail.

“With an iconic and top quality producer likeKoloa Rum, we didn’t have to think twice about partnering with them,” said Garrett Willyard, Business Operations Manager for CTS Distributing. “We are excited to represent the brand in Colorado, and we are already seeing great results across the state!”

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rums and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua`i and meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua`i and operates Hawai`i’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Japan. For more information, visitwww.koloarum.com.

About CTS Distributing

CTS Distributing strives to provide the absolute finest wines and spirits to the Colorado marketplace. For over 25 years, our comprehensive selection of wholesale wines and spirits have been made available to top restaurants, hotels and liquor stores throughout the state of Colorado. CTS Distributing’s hand-selected wines represent an extensive variety of remarkable vineyards from around the world, and the spirits portfolio has been curated to represent some of the best and most unique producers available. CTS offers a broad range of pricing, from inexpensive values to premier, top-of-the-line classics.