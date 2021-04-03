Kimpton Key West Welcomes Guests with Custom Micro-Brew

KEY WEST, FLa. — Kimpton Key West, a just-completed collection of five boutique hotels centrally located in and around Old Town and world-famous Duval Street, is welcoming guests with its own brand of brew, Cayo Hueso (Spanish for Key West), specially created by the destination’s own, Waterfront Brewery, and exclusively available at Kimpton Key West.

The new guest offering comes on the heels of the hotel’s official completion celebrated earlier this month with the opening of Ridley House, the fifth and final boutique in the collection that ranges from luxe to laid-back bungalows, villas, cottages and estate-style guest-home accommodations – each with its own rich history and an unmistakable vibe that is uniquely Key West.

From cruiser bikes and snorkel kits that encourage guests to explore, to artwork throughout the lobbies and guestrooms that celebrates the local scenery, Kimpton Key West’s Cayo Hueso is another way the hotel helps bring the Conch Republic experience to life for guests with whimsy and authenticity.

“Things are decidedly more relaxed here, its why travelers love to visit,” said Cheryl Martin, General Manager, Kimpton Key West. “To invite them to kick-back and enjoy this off-the-beaten path, tropical escape like a true local, what could be better than a nice, cold brew to start your vacation off right.”

About Cayo Hueso, a Passion Fruit Shandy

Kimpton Key West teamed with Waterfront Brewery, the destination’s first, original micro-brewery, to come up with Cayo Hueso, a crisp and fruity refreshing brew full of tropical character. With its slight haze, pale-yellow and orange hues, and sweet citrus aroma derived from a combination of passion fruit puree and juice, Cayo Hueso has quickly become a guest favorite.

Served up at the hotel’s poolside Bungalow Bar (Winslow’s Bungalows), and Isabel’s (Lighthouse Hotel) in a 12 ounce can classically designed with a 1950s-era Key West motif and priced at $6, the brew provides a refreshing compliment to each bar’s menu of easy, breezy snacks and bites. The brew is also offered complimentary to guests upon arrival, with six-packs available for purchase.

With a malt base of 50% Pilsen Malt and 50% Wheat Malt, beer-lovers will enjoy Cayo Hueso’s clean and crisp base. Meanwhile the passion fruit flavor is delightfully present without being overwhelming, leaving the palate with a slight tangy-tart tingle and creating the taste that defines Cayo Hueso.

“When creating a new micro-brew, the first goal is to have a vision for the beer with the consumer in mind,” said George Esbensen, Partner, Waterfront Brewery. “The goal for Cayo Hueso was to have a decidedly Welcome to Key West character. From there, we decided a light and easy drinking beer with an unmistakable tropical fruit complement would fit the bill.”

Once the profile was set, the recipe was developed, followed by a process that included formulation, pilot tastings and production that was repeated until Kimpton Key West and Waterfront Brewery were fully satisfied with the beer. Today, Waterfront Brewery is producing 18+ barrels and 36 half kegs a month (or 100+ cases of the 12 oz. cans monthly) to keep up with hotel demand.

An Inspired Collection for a One-of-a-Kind Destination

Kimpton Key West represents a complete reimagining of what was known as the Historic Inns of Key West. Spread across six blocks, no two rooms in the collection’s 219 total keys are the same. Kimpton Key West first debuted its new look and feel with the completed renovation of Winslow’s Bungalows in March 2020 followed by Lighthouse Hotel in June 2020. Each of the five boutique hotels has undergone a thoughtful renovation and redesign that celebrates the eclectic style and sensibility Key West is known for, while preserving each hotel’s rich history, distinctive personality, and original architecture.

Kimpton Key West is offering up to 25 percent savings on stays of three nights or more with the “Stay Longer and Save” promotion, available exclusively on the collection’s website. For details or to book a stay, visit www.KimptonKeyWest.com or call 1-877-219-4500 and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.kimptonkeywest.com/