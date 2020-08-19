KC Bier Co. Expands Distribution Into Columbia, Missouri, Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Bier Company, Kansas City’s largest independent and locally-owned craft brewery, announces expansion of its distribution into Columbia, Mo., beginning the week of Aug. 24. KC Bier Co. specializes in brewing authentic German-style bier following the basic tenets of the Reinheitsgebot (German Beer Purity Law of 1516), using traditional brewing methods and only four ingredients: water, yeast, and all-imported malt and hops.

Steve Holle, brewery founder and managing owner, said the brewery is excited to partner with Nauser Beverage Company to launch its brands into the Columbia market.

“Our mission always has been to brew authentic-tasting German-style beer and deliver it with the same character, flavor and freshness as beer brewed and consumed in Germany,” Holle said. “We’re looking forward to working with Nauser to introduce our unique bier to the Columbia market, including our core brands Dunkel, Hefeweizen, Helles Lager and Pure Pils, as well as our rotating seasonal lineup and other specialty styles.”

In 2019, KC Bier Co. produced 16,526 barrels of bier — a 24 percent increase over 2018 — which advanced the brewery to regional brewer status, as defined by the Brewers Association (BA), the national trade group representing the craft beer industry in the United States. According to BA data, regional breweries represent approximately the top 3 percent of all breweries in the U.S.

Also, in 2019, the brewery’s Helles Lager was named one of the 19 Best Beers of 2019 by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine. Festbier, the brewery’s fall seasonal which will be available in Columbia when the brands launch the week of Aug. 24, was named #10 in The Beer Connoisseur magazine’s Top 100 Beers of 2018, with a 96/100 rating.

Both Holle and head brewer Karlton Graham studied German brewing techniques at Doemens Academy in Gräfelfing, Germany, outside of Munich, where they learned traditional German brewing techniques employed by KC Bier Co. including decoction mashing, two-tank fermentation and conditioning, and natural carbonation.

To achieve fresh and authentic German-style flavor and character in its bier, KC Bier Co. brews with imported malt from IREKS in Kulmbach, Germany; hops grown on Seitz Farm, a 600-year-old farmstead in Bavaria’s famous hop-growing Hallertau Valley; and pure yeast strains from Andechs, a Bavarian monastery brewery.

KC Bier Co. year-round and seasonal bier will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles and on draft throughout the Columbia area, in addition to specialty releases on draft. More information about KC Bier Co. and its brands can be found at www.kcbier.com.

About KC Bier Co.

Since 2014, KC Bier Co. has pursued a simple mission: to brew authentic-tasting German-style bier with the same character, flavor and freshness as the bier brewed and consumed in Germany using only water, yeast, and imported malt and hops. The largest independent and locally owned brewery in Kansas City, KC Bier Co. offers its bier in its Bierhalle and Biergarten at 310 W. 79th St., in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, statewide in Kansas and in the western half of Missouri. For more information, visit www.kcbier.com.

For More Information:

