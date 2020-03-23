Karl Strauss Revamps To-Go Menu With Family-Style Meals Amid COVID-19

San Diego, Calif. — Karl Strauss Brewing Company announced meals and beer to-go in the wake of the mandated closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Eight of Karl Strauss’ Brewpubs have revamped their to-go menus to accommodate serving at home, including platters, proteins, salads, and sides – in addition to select Karl menu items – that are available for pickup at the list of locations below. Please call in advance to place your order for pickup.

Here is Karl Strauss’ statement about these changes:

To our friends and family,We believe in the power of good beer and good food now more than ever. We’re reorganizing our menu to be the most help for you. Family-sized platters, sides by the pound, and lots of freshly prepared proteins (we know it’s been rough to find proteins out there.) Also, a reminder that you can also order these items for delivery via DoorDash (with more delivery providers coming soon.) Stay strong. We’ll get through this together with a little help from our friends, neighbors, and some great beer too.

With love, Team Karl

Find your local Karl Strauss Brewpub below and check out our new menu for you, your family, and friends.

Downtown San Diego

Sorrento Mesa

Carlsbad

4S Ranch

Temecula

Anaheim

Costa Mesa

Downtown Los Angeles

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.