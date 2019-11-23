Karl Strauss Releases Ten Beers For Breakfast Maple Stout

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Just in time for Thanksgiving, cold weather, and holiday toasting, Karl Strauss presents the 10th of its “Twelve Days” annual holiday ale series, Ten Beers For Breakfast. This Maple Stout is available in bombers and on draft beginning Thursday, November 21.

Ten Beers for Breakfast is a Maple Stout brewed with vanilla beans, rolled oats, and maple syrup. The tenth installment in the brewery’s “Twelve Days” holiday series has flavors of caramelized sugar, sweet chocolate, and roasted espresso backed by a creamy, full body. It will be available on draft while supplies last.

The KARL “Twelve Days” tradition began in 2010, and continues each year to celebrate the holiday season. Here is the complete list of beers in this series:

2010 Parrot In A Palm Tree Baltic Porter

2011 Two Tortugas Quadrupel Ale

2012 Mouette à Trois Fruitcake Ale

2013 Four Scowling Owns Tripel

2014 Five Wee Heavy Bells Scotch Ale

2015 Six Suits A-Hangin Imperial Belgian Brown Ale

2016 Seven Sharks A-Circling Imperial Smoked Porter

2017 Eight Merry Mermen Holiday IIIPA

2018 Nine Bonfires Blazing Golden Stout

Learn more about the the “Twelve Days” series at karlstrauss.com and contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com with additional media inquiries.

ABOUT KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.