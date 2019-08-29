Karl Strauss Brewing Company Bottles Renowned Queen of Tarts Dark Sour Ale for the First Time

SAN DIEGO — The queen has returned… this time in bottles! Karl Strauss Brewing Company is re-releasing its highly coveted Barrel Aged Queen of Tarts Dark Sour Ale beginning on September 12th for a limited time. It will be available on draft, and for the first time ever it will also be packaged in 500 mL bottles.

“We are really proud to package Queen of Tarts. People have been asking for this for a long time, and we’re thrilled to be able to meet the demand for this fan-favorite sour ale. Don’t wait around, because it’ll go fast!” says Matt Johnson, Brewmaster of Brewery Operations.

Queen of Tarts is one of the most anticipated small-batch beer releases of the year for Karl Strauss. This Great American Beer Festival® award winner, which received a gold medal in the American-Style Sour Ale category, is aged on Michigan-grown tart cherries in first-generation red wine barrels. Flavors of French oak, tart cherry, and lightly roasted malts are backed by a lively finish.

“Crack open a fresh bottle and you’ll notice a ton of cherry aroma up front, with a slight oaky flavor and a clean, lactic sourness. But these bottles will also cellar really nicely. Expect that cherry flavor to become a little more subdued and the lactic sourness to round out. I am really looking forward to trying this batch of Queen again in a few years!” says Sean Albrecht, Head Brewer.

Queen of Tarts will be available on draft and in 500mL bottles beginning on September 12th for a limited time at Karl Strauss’ Tasting Room and Brewpubs.

For more information on Queen of Tarts, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.