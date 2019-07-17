Karl Strauss and Cowboy Star Collaborate on Steakhouse Stout Beef Jerky

SAN DIEGO — Karl Strauss Brewing Company has teamed up with the Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop to craft a beer-infused jerky with Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. This specialty jerky will be available for purchase this week.

Karl Strauss’ Wreck Alley Imperial Stout is brewed with darkly kilned malts, cocoa nibs, and Columbian coffee beans from fellow San Diego native, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. Wreck Alley boasts rich layers of dark chocolate, toffee, and espresso-like roast, making it an ideal beer to pair with high-quality meats.

C Star Provisions Steakhouse Stout Beef Jerky is like no other jerky on the market. They combined the rich depth of flavors from Wreck Alley Imperial Stout, accentuating the notes of coffee and cocoa, with the unmatched quality of American Angus beef.

C Star Provisions Steakhouse Stout Beef Jerky will be available for purchase in 3 oz. bags at shopcstar.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

About Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop

Celebrating its 11th Anniversary this year, Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop remains the only restaurant in San Diego’s thriving East Village to serve up a unique Neighborhood Fine Dining experience by combining contemporary American cuisine with a western flare. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop is dedicated to providing an attention to detail and an unmatched level of service. Here, you are the number one priority because guest satisfaction is the foundation that our entire concept is built upon. The Cowboy Star menu features only the finest in select natural products from the nation’s leading Certified Humane Angus herd along with the freshest seafood available under the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s stringent Seafood Watch Standards. For more information, visit www.cowboystarcs.com.