JW Marriott San Antonio And Freetail Brewing Company Swarm Into New ‘Bee-r’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and Freetail Brewing Company swarmed together to colonize a new “bee-r” the two establishments have partnered to create, called Hill Country Honey Blonde. The unique honeycomb design of the beer can and tap handle have also been revealed.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa’s food and beverage team and Freetail Brewing Company joined forces for the planning and development of the beer. The resort team provided honey used in the brewing process of Hill Country Honey Blonde. The honey was produced by the resort’s onsite beehives located in a protected and remote location on the 600-acre property. The food and beverage team and Culinary Gardener at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa are responsible for harvesting the honey from the beehives and providing regional bees with the home they need to thrive. The sweet addition of honey to the new beer product makes the taste unique and flavorful, while also adding an organic, local delight from the Hill Country region.

“We cannot wait to offer this unique, refreshing beer that is made with honey harvested right here on the resort’s property by our staff,” said Adam Tyler, Director of Food and Beverage at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. “Our collaboration with Freetail Brewing Company has been a great experience, and we are thrilled to see the design of the beer cans and tap handles come to fruition on what I know is going to be a quality product.”

Freetail Brewing Company actively builds awareness for wildlife conservation through the development of their products. The brewing company, whose name and logo is inspired by the Mexican free-tailed bat, actively promotes conservation efforts across the globe through their partnership with San Antonio Zoo. Through their Conserveza brand, Freetail takes a portion of revenue from every drop sold and donates it to the Zoo’s conservation fund. Freetail is proud to have assisted in the rescue and repopulation of numerous species. By using the honey from the beehives at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, Freetail Brewing Company is staying true to its mission by bringing awareness to the importance of bees in our ecosystem. Bees contribute to many essential roles including pollinating the food people need to survive and many of the trees and flowers that provide habitats for wildlife.

“At Freetail, we have always felt that our community is the most important part of why we do what we do. We’ve always worked hard to build up the community around us and help grow San Antonio into a top tier city. And that all starts with our little corner of the world.” Says Bill Sisoian, President of Freetail Brewing. “Our motto is “Hang With A Local” and that includes the bats and bees and all the other bits of nature around us that keep us all going. By collaborating with the JW Marriott and their apiary we’re able to put some of that Texas Goodness into every single drop of Hill Country Honey Blonde and really let our patch of land and the community around it shine through. The heartiness and just a touch of sweetness of Hill Country Honey Blonde truly embodies the Texas Hill Country and its people.”

The Hill Country Honey Blonde is a full-flavored, yet easing drinking ale brewed with Texas wildflower and brush honey fermented to dryness with 5.1% alcohol content. Replete with aromas of wildflowers, desert blooms, and a subtle tasted malt finish, this beer is a quencher for fun in the Texas sun or back porch sipping. It pairs well with grilled foods, pear and goat cheese salad, and adobo dishes.

The unique flavors of the ale and the Texas Hill Country region where the Hill Country Honey Blonde is brewed is represented in the design of the tap and can. A honeycomb sits on top of the tap handle calling out the honey used in the brew, and a cowboy hat, bee and wildflower are incorporated into the design of the can to depict the Hill Country.

The new beer will be available on tap in at least five restaurant and bar outlets throughout the resort, including High Velocity, the resort’s sports restaurant and bar with 120-foot-long HD video walls, multiple smaller screens and two Topgolf Swing Suites, along with American cuisine, and craft and local beer on tap.

The Hill Country Honey Blonde is brewed by Freetail Brewing Company and will be distributed by Silver Eagle Beverages in ½ and ¼ barrel slim kegs for all of their on-premise customers.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is an award-winning luxury resort encompassing 600 acres of rolling hills, meandering creeks and Live Oak trees of the Hill Country. The resort is a sophisticated but relaxed destination with 1,002 guest rooms; seven restaurant and lounge options; 9-acre water park experience; TPC San Antonio, a 36-hole PGA TOUR golf facility; full service Lantana Spa; and more than 265,00 square feet of customizable meeting and event space.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, six distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, free Wi-Fi in the lobby and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a proud participant of various environmental, energy conservation and waste reduction initiatives. The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.

About Freetail Brewing Co.

Freetail Brewing Co. was founded in 2008 on the pursuit of creating exciting, innovative and unique world class beer. We embrace the laid back and fun-loving Texas culture and set out to create products that mirror the lifestyle of our diverse and rapidly growing community. We believe in promoting an increased appreciation of craft products and their responsible enjoyment. Freetail currently is distributed across 44 counties in Texas, including the San Antonio, Austin, DFW and Houston metro areas.

