JuneShine Releases Hopical Citrus Flavor

SAN DIEGO — Beer drinkers rejoice! Finally, a hard kombucha flavor made just for you by leading organic hard kombucha brand JuneShine is here. One of the first booches to be brewed with hops, ‘Hopical Citrus’ is set to be your latest boozy booch obsession this fall.

At 6% ABV made from 100% organic, non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, Hopical Citrus is as the name suggests — citrus forward and infused with that distinct rich, hoppy flavor usually associated with IPAs. Combining organic hops and fresh fruit, the result is a delicious, crowd-pleasing booch that is perfect for beer aficionados and kombucha fans.

“Hopical Citrus has been an awesome opportunity for the JuneShine brew team who we handpicked from some of the best breweries in San Diego to exercise what they know best, beer. With this flavor, we’ve been able to tap into their vast knowledge of beer brewing and apply it to our booch recipe,” says the mastermind of the innovative flavor, JuneShine Chief Brewing Officer Greg Peters (previously the Director of Brewing at Saint Archer Brewing).

“Even though these days I’m deep in the world of kombucha, at the end of the day, I still love beer. With Hopical Citrus, it really serves as a crossover beverage so we can introduce booch to the beer community in a way that feels familiar to them.”

A leader in the mindful drinking movement while championing sustainability and transparency in the alcohol industry, JuneShine is made using Jun kombucha. Brewed from green tea and honey, the product results in a smoother and less harsh kombucha than the more commonly found booch brewed from black tea.

With two JuneShine breweries and tasting rooms in San Diego, each location features a rotating roster of delicious draft brews. Hopical Citrus is now available on tap at both the brand’s JuneShine Ranch and North Park tasting rooms as well as in cans at JuneShine stockists throughout Southern California.

Since launching in June 2018, JuneShine most recently arrived in Hawaii and Austin after taking California, Oregon and New York by storm. Continuing on its unstoppable path, JuneShine will be available in Chicago, Boston, Arizona and Nevada.

About JuneShine

JuneShine launched in June of 2018 out of San Diego, with the purpose of brewing honest alcohol for a healthier planet. JuneShine manufactures and sells organic hard (6.0% ABV) kombucha. While a variety of flavors are on draft in its tasting rooms, the company currently distributes five flavors in both cans and draft (Blood Orange Mint, Honey Ginger Lemon, Midnight Painkiller, Cucumber Mojito and its latest addition, Rosé). JuneShine is currently available in California, Oregon, Seattle, New York, Austin and Hawaii and is soon to be in Chicago, Boston, Arizona and Nevada.