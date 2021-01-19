JuneShine Launches “SunShine Box” and National Shipping

San Diego, Calif. — Admit it, it’s the middle of January and you’re already dreaming about summer. After months of jackets and scarves and the sun setting at 4 o’clock, nothing sounds better than some warm sunshine and a cold drink. That’s why, to celebrate National Kombucha Day (Jan 15), JuneShine Hard Kombucha will be launching a limited-edition SunShine Box, available via their all-new Nationwide Direct-To-Consumer shipping platform — also launching Jan 15, making 2021 *somewhat* sunnier.

This vacation-in-a-box includes all four of JuneShine’s best-selling flavors — Honey Ginger Lemon, Blood Orange Mint, Hopical Citrus and Midnight Painkiller — to deliver some sunshine and good vibes directly to your doorstep in the middle of winer. JuneShine is the first Hard Kombucha brand on the market to launch nationwide Direct-To-Consumer shipping, making your favorite hard booch brand just a click away.

And, to keep the summer fun going, JuneShine will be launching a “SunShine Getaway” contest where one winner and a friend will be flown to JuneShine’s hometown of Sunny San Diego for a fun (and safe!) weekend away with a JuneShine stocked ocean-front AirBnB, surf lessons with JuneShine ambassadors, tour of the brewery and the winner will get to create their own JuneShine flavor (available for limited time). To enter – consumers simply visit the JuneShine website and share a sentence or two on how they’re planning on making 2021 sunnier than the last year — more details on the giveaway below!About the SunShine Giveaway

One winner and a friend are taken on a sunshine getaway to Sunny San DiegoValued at $5kFlight + long weekend at a JuneShine-stocked Airbnb, including:

  • Activity of choice (surf lessons, skate lessons, etc.) with local ambassadors
  • Exclusive tour of brewery
  • Create your own flavor

Four runner ups get JuneShine fridges + gift cards$250/fridge + $150 in JuneShine credit.

To enter, participants offer their mobile number or email address plus a sentence or two on how they’re planning on making 2021 sunnier than the last year. Please note that this trip will not be executed until the late Spring/Early Summer of 2021 and will be entirely COVID safe.

For more information: https://sip.juneshine.com/sunshine/

