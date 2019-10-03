JuneShine Expands Distribution to Hawaii

SAN DIEGO — Having taken the contiguous US by storm from coast to coast in little over a year, leading organic hard kombucha brand JuneShine has finally made its way to The Aloha State to quench the thirst of Hawaiians.

Brewed out of San Diego, JuneShine’s co-founder and CCO Forrest Dein has wanted to bring the boozy booch back to his home turf since launching in June 2018. Growing up in Maui, Dein’s island upbringing was an integral component in forming JuneShine’s purpose — to brew honest alcohol for a healthier planet. Choosing to surround himself with a team of like-minded Hawaiians, who share his vision to create an ethical and planet-friendly alcoholic beverage, both JuneShine’s Creative Director, Kahana Kalama, and Director of New Markets & Partnerships, Gwyn Reyes, also hail from the Pacific islands.

“I spent all day outside hiking, surfing, and gardening when I lived in Maui,” says Dein. “From a young age, sustainability was a way of life. So much of the culture and community we are building at JuneShine comes from the unique island lifestyle. I couldn’t be more stoked to bring JuneShine back home.”

Leading the mindful drinking movement with its 100% organic, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, JuneShine champions sustainability and transparency in the alcohol industry with initiatives like donating 1% of its sales to the international organization, 1% for the Planet, as well as listing out its nutritional content on its website. Recently adopting paperboard cartons in lieu of plastic six-pack holders — in partnership with the National Forest Foundation — JuneShine only sources cardboard from sustainable forests and even plants trees to replace what it uses in its packaging.

Available on The Big Island, Maui, Oahu and Kauai at Foodland stores, Wholefoods, Sack N Save, Paia Pit Stop and more, JuneShine is available in five core flavors in both cans and draft (Blood Orange Mint, Honey Ginger Lemon, Midnight Painkiller, Acai Berry and its latest addition, Rosé).

Marching its way across the mainland, JuneShine most recently brought the booch to Austin, and will soon land in Chicago, Boston, Arizona and Nevada with more markets on the horizon for 2020.

Where to buy JuneShine in Hawaii:

The Big Island:

Foodland

Kailua Windward Bar

Sack N Save

The Surfjack Hotel

The Hideout at the Lay Low Hotel

The Village Bottle Shop

Maui:

Foodland

Haiku Marketi

Merriman’s

Rock & Brews

Paia Pit Stop

Pukalani Superette

Kauai:

Living Foods Gourmet Market & Deli

Rob’s Good Time Grill and Bar

The Bistro

Oahu: