Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales Releases Rugged Lands Non-Sour IPA

DEXTER, Mich. — Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is known for creating truly unique all-sour, oak-aged beers but last year the brewery did something that really shocked the beer world by releasing two non-sour IPA’s. These beers were kept to a pub-only release.

Jolly Pumpkin is now announcing the release of their third beer in their non-sour collective — Rugged Lands. This limited release, will be the first non-sour Jolly Pumpkin beer to be sold outside the breweries pubs.

Brewed with a variety of both Northwest and local Michigan grown hops, Rugged Lands is a lush, hop forward IPA with tropical notes of tangerines, oranges, guavas, peaches and nectarines, at 7.3% ABV and 65 IBU.

Jolly Pumpkin founder and brew master Ron Jeffries shared why he chose to brew a non-sour IPA. “IPAs are great, one of my favorite styles. Hop and yeast varieties create an infinite palate for delicious drinkable flavor explorations. Darker malts are just too heavy to allow these other beautiful flavors to shine through.” ‘That’s weird’ has always been a mantra of Jolly Pumpkin and they continue to brew unexpected beers even when they don’t adhere to the brewery’s ‘Stay Sour’ catchphrase.

Rugged Lands is available beginning in May for a limited time on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans at all Jolly Pumpkin pub locations and throughout Michigan, Ohio and Canada.

About Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales was founded in 2004 in Dexter, Michigan. Jolly Pumpkin produces world renowned sour ales through the process of open fermentation, oak aging, and bottle conditioning. Jolly Pumpkin brewpubs can be found in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Detroit, Royal Oak, Grand Rapids, Dexter and Chicago.