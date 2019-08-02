John P. O’Sullivan Distributing Opens 20,000 sq. ft. New Warehouse

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – John P. O’Sullivan Distributing, a family owned beer and wine distributor in Flint Township, officially opened its new, 20,000-square-foot addition to its warehouse during a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The new warehouse – which now totals nearly 80,000-square-feet – includes more truck bays and a new, state-of-the-art, energy efficient keg cooler.

“This new addition to our headquarters in Flint Township will make our team even more efficient and give us more space to better serve our customers and community,” said Joanie O’Sullivan-Butler, president and CEO of John P. O’Sullivan Distributing. “We pride ourselves in using innovative, cutting edge technology to deliver wide varieties of products to consumers while conserving energy and protecting our Great Lakes. This state-of-the-art warehouse addition is another example of how we efficiently connect consumers with their favorite beers and wines.”

John P. O’Sullivan Distributing is located in an industrial development district in Flint Township near Bishop Airport and all three major interstates. The distributor employs more than 100 people, from front office staff and warehouse workers to drivers and salespeople.

“Every day, we work hand-in-glove with breweries and wineries right here in Michigan, across the country and around the world to help them succeed today and in the future,” O’Sullivan-Butler said. “Our state is a Top 5 beer producer and a Top 10 wine producer and is poised to keep growing through a system that promotes fairness and a level playing field.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, state Reps. Tim Sneller, D-Burton, and John Cherry, D-Flint, and state Senator Jim Ananich, D-Flint, were among those who attended today’s ribbon cutting.

“John P. O’Sullivan Distributing has been a great community partner and will be for years to come,” said Senator Jim Ananich, D-Flint. “We are pleased to toast them on their warehouse expansion and for proudly calling Flint Township home.”

# # #

John P. O’Sullivan Distributing President and CEO Joanie O’Sullivan-Butler, her family and the John P. O’Sullivan Distributing team. Photo courtesy John P. O’Sullivan Distributing.