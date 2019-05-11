Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Introduces Southern Citrus Flavor

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — Just in time for spring and summer, Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails (JDCC) has announced the launch of its newest flavor, Southern Citrus. Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails are a refreshing ready to drink beverage from Jack Daniel’s suitable for a wide variety of occasions. The new Southern Citrus will hit shelves across the U.S. in early May.

JDCC Southern Citrus is a blend of grapefruit and citrus flavors, featuring light and crisp citrus aromas, complimented by soft hints of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. It will be sold in retail and convenience stores nationwide as a six-pack of 10 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $7.99 per 6-pack.

“Friends of Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails will have a new flavor to reach for this summer,” says Lisa Hunter, Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktail Brand Director. “For Southern Citrus, we used the ripe medley of citrus fruits to create the perfect summer drink for easy entertaining at home or enjoying during your favorite warm-weather activities.”

Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails come in eight flavors – Black Jack Cola, Cherry Limeade, Berry Punch, Downhome Punch, Lynchburg Lemonade, Watermelon Punch, Southern Peach and now Southern Citrus. For more Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails news and updates visit JackDaniels.com/Country-Cocktails or like the brand on Facebook (Facebook.com/JDCountryCocktails).

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails

Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails are premium malt beverages from the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands. Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails was introduced in May 1992. For more information, please visit www.countrycocktails.com. Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails and their respective flavor names are registered trademarks.