J. Wakefield Brewing to Release Pink Boots Society Collaboration Beer

MIAMI — J. Wakefield Brewing, Wynwood’s only independently-owned craft brewery is releasing a special beer in collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, whose mission is “assisting, inspiring and encouraging women beer professionals through education.” Collaborative beers by JWB and dozens of other participating breweries from around the world, using a special hops blend, will be released on International Women’s Day (IWD), Friday March 8th.

Showtime session IPA (5.7% ABV), JWB’s Pink Boots collaboration beer was brewed by JWB head brewer, Maria Cabre, and JWB staffers, Daniela Moran and Erin Morrissey. Showtime was inspired by Jem and The Holograms, an animated TV series from the mid-80’s. This year’s Pink Boots hops blend, provided by Yakima Chief Hops, consists of a well-rounded mix of Pacific Northwestern hop varieties, including Loral, Mosaic, Simcoe, Sabro™ and Glacier. The combination contributes citrus, earthy and fruity characteristics to the beer.

Showtime will be available both on draught and in four packs of 16oz cans ($18) in the JWB taproom, on Friday. Proceeds from the sale of Showtime, including $1 per draught pint, will go to the Pink Boots Society’s scholarship program.

About J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing is Wynwood’s only independently-owned craft brewery and tap room. Located in the heart of Miami’s art district, J. Wakefield Brewing makes quality beers that don’t always fit the norm. From their renowned sours to instant classics like El Jefe Coconut Hefeweizen and Hops 4 Teacher IPA, J. Wakefield Brewing crafts traditional styles while utilizing local and occasionally unexpected ingredients as well as flavor-enhancing techniques like barrel-aging, to give these styles a unique twist. J. Wakefield Brewing is located at 120 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.jwakefieldbrewing.com or like/follow JWB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @jwakefieldbeer