Island Coastal Lager Expands Distribution in Southeast Publix Stores

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is making yet another splash into Publix Super Markets! Since ICL is continuing to fly out of the cold box, Publix will be increasing their footprint of ICL chain wide. Island Coastal Lager’s newly released 12-packs will now be available in all Publix Super Markets, alongside their currently available 6-packs.

This news is followed by the announcement that a “Better For You” wellness icon will be added to ICL’s shelf tag in all Publix stores. Wellness icons are used to educate customers about better options and alternatives. The Leaf icon, which identifies products without artificial flavors or preservatives, will be added to ICL’s shelf tag.

“Island Brands are completely clean, and we are stoked that major grocery chains, like Publix are partnering with us to fill that gap in the market. As an innovative and disruptive lifestyle brand we are going head to head with ‘Corporate Beer’ with products millennial and GenZ consumers are demanding”, said Scott Hansen, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager.

Dovetailing on this news, the Island team is gearing up for the launch of their new brand extension; Island Active. Island Active is an 88 calorie super premium light beer in a ‘skinny’ can that will compete directly with other lower calorie offerings.

“We like our chances with consumers who are demanding “better for you” products across all CPG categories. Island Active is leading that charge in the beer category with an all clean 88 calorie recipe that sets us apart from the big corporate beer offerings that have GMO and artificial ingredients.”, said Brandon Perry, co-founder of Island Coastal Lager. Island Active will be available in all major retail, C- store and on premise locations starting in January 2020.

About Island Coastal Lager

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a super premium beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in eight states and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Super Premium Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16oz ‘tall boy’ format. ICL is poised to launch Island Active in January 2020 , an 88 calorie super premium light beer made with the highest quality ingredients and containing no fillers or preservatives. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handles @islandcoastallager @islandactive @theislandvibetribe