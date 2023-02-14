Island Brands USA Races Into 2023 as a Primary Sponsor of NASCAR Driver Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – In a partnership primed for racing greatness, Island Brands USA has proudly signed on as primary sponsor of star driver Kaz Grala and the Sam Hunt Racing team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Kaz and Island Brands USA have similar origin stories in that they’re both young disruptors in their industries but have already demonstrated excellence by winning major awards. Island Brands, a lifestyle company that produces premium products across multiple segments in the adult beverage space, recently ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Kaz became the youngest NASCAR winner in the history of Daytona International Speedway when he was just 18.

Island Brands will have primary branding in 16 races (see schedule below), including separate Island Coastal Lager and CRUSH paint schemes on the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra. The partnership also includes branded firesuits, and helmet designs.

Through the sponsorship, Island Brands will reach NASCAR’s 80 million fans, turbocharging the company’s global awareness. Island Brands brought on Hilary Johnson, an expert in the brand sponsorship space with experience at MolsonCoors and Penske Racing, as Director of Sports Marketing to oversee this and other initiatives.

“We couldn’t be more stoked about teaming up with Kaz at this pivotal moment in his career as he joins the crew at Sam Hunt Racing,” said Scott Hansen, CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Island Brands USA. “As a fast-growing lifestyle brand that caters to active and socially conscious consumers, Island Brands knows that NASCAR is a perfect place to expand our company’s reach and recognition throughout the world, and Kaz is the perfect partner for us.”

“This partnership with Island Brands is a match made in heaven for me,” said Kaz Grala, 24-year-old driver of Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26 machine. “They’re a cool, young brand with clean beverages that fit my lifestyle perfectly. I know our fanbase is going to absolutely love each one of their products. Together, we’re going to help everyone find their island this year, and CRUSH the competition. See you in Daytona!”

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule — Island Coastal Lager and CRUSH Race Days

February 18: Daytona International Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

March 18: Atlanta Motor Speedway — CRUSH

April 1: Richmond Raceway — Island Coastal Lager

April 15: Martinsville Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

April 22: Talladega Superspeedway — CRUSH

April 29: Dover Motor Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

June 24: Nashville Superspeedway — Island Coastal Lager

July 8: Atlanta Motor Speedway — CRUSH

July 15: New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

August 19: Watkins Glen International — Island Coastal Lager

August 25: Daytona International Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

September 2: Darlington Raceway — CRUSH

September 15: Bristol Motor Speedway — CRUSH

October 7: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL — Island Coastal Lager

October 21: Homestead Miami Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

October 28: Martinsville Speedway — Island Coastal Lager

ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands USA is a lifestyle company that uses only the finest, all-natural ingredients to produce super-premium beer, flavored malt beverages, craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Its popular products are currently available in 12 Southeastern states, with expanding domestic and international distribution along with fleetwide service on Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, the innovative company’s growing portfolio of clean, top-quality beverages cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company’s mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned.

