Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant Releases Clock Out American Lager

WILMINGTON, Del. – Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill), announces the release of their Clock Out American Lager, a refreshing light lager available in12 oz. cans and currently the only Iron Hill beer available as a 6 pack. Clock Out American Lager cans will be unleashed on March 28, 2018, at all Iron Hill Restaurant & Brewery locations throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina, for $11, perfect for sitting back, relaxing, and, most importantly, clocking out.

A favorite among the Iron Hill community, this clean, refreshing lager boasts strong notes of pine and citrus, that has a smooth finish and a hint of bitterness. With a 5.5% ABV, this light lager balances flavor and drinkability that’ll be just thing you need after a long day, but not too much, because, after all, you’ll have to clock back in tomorrow!

With a light body and pleasant bitterness, Clock Out is the perfect complement to heavily flavored foods and can refresh the palate between bites, like Iron Hill’s famous starters such as the Hummus and Fajita-Spiced Chicken Nachos or the rich and savory Chicken Pot Pie. Want to clock out at home? Iron Hill now offers online ordering for pick up at all locations, available here.

“With summer right around the corner, it was important to us to offer an easy drinking lager that had a strong flavor profile.”, says Mark Edelson, Iron Hill Restaurant and Brewery Co-Founder and Director of Brewery Operations. “Because of this, we wanted to offer this in 12-ounce cans, rather than other our typical 16 ounce cans, so that this can you a quintessential beer that our customers can kick back and relax with.”

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States. Its 22-year consecutive medal-winning streak at national and international competitions is the longest by any independent craft brewery.

Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has its own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 22 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson, and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward-thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.

Locations

Newark, DE (147 East Main Street, 302-266-9000); Wilmington, DE (620 Justison Street, 302-472-2739); Media, PA (30 East State Street, 610-627-9000); West Chester, PA (3 West Gay Street, 610-738-9600); North Wales, PA (1460 Bethlehem Pike, 267-708-2000); Phoenixville, PA (130 East Bridge Street, 610-983-9333); Lancaster, PA (781 Harrisburg Pike, 717-291-9800); Maple Shade, NJ (124 East Kings Highway, 856-273-0300); Voorhees, NJ (13107 Town Center Boulevard, 856-545-9009); Chestnut Hill, PA (8400 Germantown Avenue, 215-948-5600); Ardmore, PA (60 Greenfield Avenue, 610-228-2280); and Huntingdon Valley, PA (785 Huntingdon Pike, 610-602-9255); Greenville, SC (741 Haywood Rd. 864-568-7009); Rehoboth, DE (19815 Coastal Highway, 302-260-8000), Philadelphia, PA (1150 Market Street, 267-507-7365) and Hershey, PA (101 West Chocolate Avenue, 717-312-5164)