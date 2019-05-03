Iron Fist Releases Sol del Barrio Mexican Lager

VISTA, Calif. — Introducing Iron Fist’s 4th Small Batch Experiment, Sol del Barrio. When it comes to Mexican Lagers, it’s easy to point out that there are more than a few major beers already on the scene, but why are they all so different? What makes a Mexican Lager true and authentic? For each individual person, it might depend on their own experiences, but the truth lies in the history books. Iron Fist’s new Mexican Lager explores this history and, weirdly, that starts in Austria.

After the Mexican War of Independence ended in 1821, German and Austrian immigrants, then from the Austro-Hungarian Empire allegedly began emigrating in droves to what is today Texas, but was then Mexico, bringing with them a rich old European tradition of brewing, unknown to Mexico. While the history of Mexican Lager has meandered since, this older European influence brought with it techniques that still survive in small, independent amounts today.

On a recent beer exploration trip to Tijuana, Mexico, Iron Fist Brewmaster Tom Garcia was taken by the wide variety of beers within a category that would seemingly feel well defined and standardized. “Mexican Lagers all really had such variation. The color, the flavor, it seemed there were lots of perspectives and strands forming the idea of Mexican Lager. We could get beers ranging from pale straw to deep amber in color with flavor profiles ranging from a classic pilsner to a bold, malty full bodied lager.” This was the starting point for this month’s Small Batch Experiment release–Sol del Barrio.

Taking its cue from the European side of influence, Sol del Barrio pours clear and copper with a touch of red hue and casts aside any preconceptions of a pale liquid and slice of lime; it’s truly a testament to the diversity of Mexican Lagers. With notes of toasted biscuit, very light caramel and herbal spice, you can expect a touch of malty sweetness, followed by a pleasant breadyness and a low bitter finish with Nobel hop overtones.

The beer takes its namesake from the brewer’s Barrio Logan location, where the vibes are good and the sun is always shining. Sol del Barrio weighs in at a respectable 5.5% ABV, tasting refreshing and clean–a perfect beer for 5/5 and beyond.

Garcia reminisces of his trip “Family, friends, food, and a few delicious Mexican Lagers meant all was well in the world. I can still remember eating Nopales (cactus) and fish tacos, something I try to replicate as often as possible at home in California. Our Mexican lager

is basically a tribute to the beautiful beers being made just south of the border. I’m very excited to have brewed a 12oz vacation! Now all I need is a plate of tacos.”

Sol del Barrio is the 4th release from the brewery’s new Small Batch Experiments, succeeding the popular Fresh Perspective IPL, Cheap Suit Brown Ale and Hazy Hippie

Trail IPA. This category serve as the brewer’s experimental playground; a space that allows the brewmaster to test out new techniques and flavor combinations that continue to push boundaries and get a little weird. With a new beer released monthly, each will be available exclusively in the Iron Fist taprooms on tap and in a limited run of 500 cans.

