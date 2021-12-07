Innis & Gunn’s Irish Whiskey Cask Returns to the U.S. for 2022

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn, one of the largest independent, international beer businesses in the U.K., is bringing its hugely popular ‘Irish Whiskey Cask’ back to the U.S. just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. This year, the Limited Edition Irish Whiskey Cask matured beer has been brewed as a Scottish Oatmeal Stout in a further nod to the Celtic connection.

“First crafted a decade ago our Irish Whiskey Cask matured Scottish Stout was brewed to mark St Patrick’s Day, and this year’s Limited Edition continues to celebrate Celtic culture,” said Dougal Gunn Sharp, Master Brewer and Founder, Innis & Gunn. “Our Irish Whiskey Cask has received numerous prestigious awards and the evolution of this beer demonstrates our continued innovation and passion as a brewer of quality beer.”

As well as being a breakfast staple for many Celts, oats are a traditional Scottish brewing ingredient that Innis & Gunn has introduced to their Irish Whiskey Cask matured Stout. The addition of oats gives a slight sweet creaminess to the brew and offers the drinker a more rounded mouthfeel, while still maintaining all the taste characteristics that make Irish Whiskey Cask so popular.

Jet black in color, this limited-edition Irish Whiskey Cask matured Scottish Oatmeal Stout is purposely matured for mellowness. Warming and perfect for the winter months, the beer gives complex flavors of vanilla and coffee. Smooth to drink, the bitterness is balanced beautifully to give a long, chocolatey finish.

“Innis & Gunn’s Irish Whiskey Cask is a perennial favorite among U.S. consumers, and we know this year’s Limited Edition with its smooth and slightly chocolate finish will be a hit,” said Justin Fisch, President of U.S. Beverage, responsible for sales, marketing and management of Innis & Gunn in the United States.

Irish Whiskey Cask also has a new look for 2022 and will now be available in the same updated premium packaging as The Original and Caribbean Rum Cask, which was unveiled in the U.S. this fall. In response to consumer demand for the popular limited-edition beer, Innis & Gunn’s Irish Whiskey Cask will this year be available in a larger six-pack (6x330ml bottle) format.

The 2021 limited-edition Irish Whiskey Cask received a host of awards including, ‘Best in Class’ (Porters & Stouts) at the Alberta Beverage awards, Grand Gold at the global Monde Selection awards and the top accolade of three stars at the UK’s Great Taste Awards.

About Innis & Gunn

Since its foundation in 2003, Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has grown to become one of the UK’s most successful craft beer businesses. Using innovative techniques including oak cask maturation, Innis & Gunn brew multi-award-winning beers including the flagship ‘The Original’ and Innis & Gunn Lager Beer. Innis & Gunn is the number one imported craft beer in Canada. The brewer’s portfolio also includes a range of IPA’s and a line of bespoke limited-edition brews which demonstrate quality, innovation and craft.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage (USB) is a leading independent sales and marketing company representing premium import, craft, and specialty malt beverages. USB provides a national distribution network for a global portfolio of premium brands including: Innis & Gunn, Moosehead Lager and Radler, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Super Bock, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, and DAURA, Czechvar, Superior Cerveza, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Krusovice, Kalik, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is located in Stamford, Connecticut.

For More Information:

https://www.innisandgunn.com/us/