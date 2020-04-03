Industrial Arts Brewing Company Finalizes Service Options and Charitable Giving Amidst COVID-19

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. — In response to COVID-19 Industrial Arts Brewing Company, like many of its peers, has adjusted its service options in order to maintain valued relationships with its customers. Both the Garnerville and Beacon taprooms remain open for take-out service Thursday and Friday 3pm – 8pm; Saturday 12pm – 8pm; Sunday 12pm – 7pm. Walk-In can sales are available, but customers interested in no-touch/curbside pick-up or keg purchasing must order online in advance at https://www.industrialartsbrewing.com/online-beer-ordering.

On Monday March 23rd, IABC began offering Monday – Saturday home delivery services to those who live in Rockland and Westchester Counties (1 case minimum purchase). Cans and Kegs are available for delivery services but must also be purchased online in advance. Industrial Arts Brewing Company continues distribution to eligible accounts throughout New York.

On Thursday, April 2nd Industrial Arts Brewing Company released Spring Landscape as a part of its Landscape Series, a seasonal series of lagers utilizing 100% New York State Ingredients. Since its conception, 10% of the proceeds from Landscape Series beers have been donated to regional environmental non-profit organizations. In light of current events Industrial Arts Brewing Company will be donating 100% of Spring Landscape sales to the Restaurant Worker’s Community Foundation, an advocacy and action non-profit created by and for restaurant workers. The organization is raising money to provide direct relief to individual restaurant workers, provide assistance to non-profit organizations providing services for restaurant workers in crisis, and to supply 0% interest loans for restaurants to get back up and running. Check them out to see all that they are doing to help hospitality workers, who are some of the first and most affected by the current pandemic. Spring Landscape is a NYS-grown Helles Bock. This one is clean and inviting, with notes of fresh bread and mint. Fermented cool and lagered long, so you know that it’s meant to be enjoyed often.

Industrial Arts Brewing Company is now in its third year in its historic Garnerville home where it focuses on producing fresh, expressive American beers. Industrial Arts Brewing Company’s modern classics are brewed in a sprawling pre-Civil War industrial complex in the lower Hudson Valley of New York, striking a contrast between tradition and innovation. In the Summer of 2019, Industrial Arts Brewing Company opened its second location in Beacon, New York and looks forward to continuing to service the surrounding community of its new home.

While Industrial Arts Brewing Company is remaining focused on efficient, and effective methods of beer manufacturing and distribution it is also focused on the health and safety of its staff, friends, and communities and as such changes to service operations may occur. To stay up to date with any developments, or place an order, visit www.industrialartsbrewing.com.

For More Information: http://www.industrialartsbrewing.com