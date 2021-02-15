Indiana Breweries Unite for Inaugural Statewide Stout Day

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to showcase solidarity throughout the independent craft beer industry, Indiana breweries are joining together in a statewide collaboration for the inaugural Indiana Statewide Stout Day on Saturday, February 20th.

Indiana breweries across the state will feature Stout-style beers on tap in their taprooms, and many are planning new beer releases on this day. Collectively we unite to show the importance of supporting local breweries and businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a vitally important time for the Indiana craft beer industry to join together to promote independent craft brotherhood and sisterhood and our continued efforts to give back to our communities.

“The greatest strength of the Indiana craft beer industry is our steadfast desire to collaborate and work together as a community. In today’s environment, brewery taprooms are the lifeblood of our industry. Indiana Statewide Stout Day is an excellent opportunity to drive additional business to brewery taprooms, while demonstrating the collective strength and resolve of the Indiana craft beer community.” Nathan Huelsebusch, President of Brewers of Indiana Guild

“Now is the time for our communities and fellow Hoosiers to join in the shared collaborative spirit and raise a pint, bottle or can”, said Clay Robinson, Co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “We encourage craft beer lovers across the state to support their favorite Indiana brewery by sharing a beer “together” while we practice the necessary social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now more important than ever to support local businesses and Statewide Stout Day is a great opportunity to do so.”

