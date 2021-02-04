Indeed Brewing Company’s Milwaukee Pilot Brewery to Release a Churro-Inspired Pastry Stout

MILWAUKEE –— Indeed Brewing Company is releasing a churro-inspired pastry stout as its first bottle release of 2021. With plans for quarterly bottle release events, Star-Crossed Mexican Chocolate Churro Stout’s event falls on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13. Bottles (750-ml, $17) are available to pre-order now, and the beer will be on tap as well on Feb. 13.

Star-Crossed Mexican Chocolate Churro Stout is brewed to emulate the cinnamon-sugar pastry version that’s dipped in chocolate sauce. A roasty malt profile, cocoa-forward experimental hop, and obliging yeast strain align to build a dark and handsome backbone. Brewed with cacao nibs, cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, bittersweet and spiced layers intertwine with sweet and caramelly ones, with lactose added for a creamy mouthfeel. Destined to be loved by romantics and cynics alike, this pastry stout is a swoon-worthy sipper.

The Walker’s Point pilot brewery and taproom will be open from 12-11pm on Saturday, Feb. 13. C-Viche and Kompali Taqueria will be on-site serving house-made Peruvian churros and tacos respectively. Members of De La Buena will be providing music from 1-5pm. Social distancing measures will be enforced during the event to ensure a safe beer-drinking experience.

Indeed’s Suds Club also launches on Feb. 13. Annual memberships are $60 and include discounts in the taproom, an opportunity to nominate a nonprofit organization for Indeed We Can, a tasting booklet, a crowler punch card, and more.

Star-Crossed Mexican Chocolate Churro Stout is a limited release, and pre-orders of the 750-ml bottles are encouraged. There will be 150 bottles available for pre-order (two bottle maximum per person) and 50 available for day-of purchase (three bottle maximum per person). Guests who buy two bottles will get a coupon for a complimentary churro at the event. Pickup is available as soon as Feb. 13. Bottles (750-ml, $17) are available to pre-order now.

The Goods

Malt: Rahr Pale, Briess Caramel 120L, Proximity Chocolate, Proximity Roasted Barley

Hops: Exp 06300

Yeast: A10 Darkness

Special Ingredients: Brown sugar, lactose, Ghana cacao nibs, Sri Lankan cinnamon, vanilla extract

The Stats

ABV: 8.5%

IBU: 45

The Experience

Visual: Dark brown to black, tan head

Aroma: Chocolate, cinnamon, bread

Taste: Chocolate, cinnamon, sweet

Mouthfeel: Full bodied

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/431027608040441