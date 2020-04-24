Indeed Brewing Company Supports Local Community by Canning Draft-Only Beers

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, March 16, Indeed Brewing Company voluntarily closed its Minneapolis taproom before bars and restaurants were ordered to temporarily close across Minnesota. Since then, Indeed has adapted to the changing landscape caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak to not only serve beer safely, but also provide consumers with new brands.

Instead of scrapping plans for upcoming draft-only beers on the 2020 brand calendar, Indeed’s marketing, production, and packaging teams switched gears to release these beers in labeled cans, on schedule, and with an added effort to support local communities.

Each can features a QR code that gives the drinker an opportunity to support two industries that were disproportionately affected by the outbreak. The Springbier and Danzig Dunkel labels include a QR code that directs people to tip Indeed taproom staff, while NE Beer’s QR code directs people to contribute to the Twin Cities Music Community Trust.

NE Beer: Dark in color and malty in flavor, the best beer to pair with a bump is back. Originally a collaboration with our Northeast neighbors Tattersall Distilling, NE Beer was made to go with their perfect-for-sipping NE Whiskey. Easily enjoyed on its own, this sessionable brown ale is brewed with HBC-472, an experimental hop known for its oaky and coconut notes commonly found in the barrel-aging process.

Springbier: Spring, an often overlooked season in the beer world, is getting its due. Springbier, pulled straight from the tank, emerges gloriously unfiltered and naturally carbonated from the cold-fermentation and krausening process. In like a lion, out like a lamb, this export lager is full in flavor yet tender on the palate. Formerly called Fruhlingsbier, Springbier starts afresh with a new name, look and longer time in the tank for an even better tasting beer.

Danzig Dunkel: The next best thing to Bavaria in September. Head Brewer Dan Stavig captures his memories of drinking liters of Augustiner Dunkel in Munich in this take on a Munich-style dunkel lager. Not just a substitute, Danzig Dunkel is a brew that encapsulates the longing for a place and its beer.

About Indeed Brewing Company

