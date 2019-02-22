Indeed Brewing Company Releases Mexican Honey Light

MINNEAPOLIS — Indeed Brewing Company announces the release of Mexican Honey Light to their year-round offerings. Indeed is proud to continue the tradition of quality and innovation with a fresh spin on a classic style. Inspired by its older sibling, Mexican Honey Imperial Lager, Mexican Honey Light offers a lower ABV and calorie count with the same crisp, refreshing flavor.

“The goal of Mexican Honey Light was to be true to the unique flavor profile of Mexican Honey while adding some character of its own,” said head brewer Josh Bischoff. “We ended up accentuating the citrus character of the orange blossom honey by adjusting the malt bill to lower the pH as well as adding a touch of lime and orange peel to the brewing process.” Personally, Josh is excited to crush a few of these in one sitting, something that is not quite as easily done with the imperial lager.

While “light” is in the name, the flavor and design are anything but. Mexican Honey Light is brewed with imported Mexican orange blossom honey to provide full honeycomb and floral flavors, with a citrusy twist that keeps it sessionable and quaffable. Chuck U is the mastermind behind this intricate and eye-catching can. He also curates the artwork for Indeed’s seasonal, core and specialty offerings.

Indeed is looking forward to sharing a well-crafted light lager into the local beer market, and for consumers to enjoy this brew anytime, anywhere. This addition to Indeed Brewing’s line up will be available beginning in March in their taproom and throughout their markets in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin in 12 oz. six-packs and on draft.

The Stats

Malt: Pilsner, Vienna, Acidulated

Hops: Amarillo

Yeast: Imperial L17 Harvest

ABV: 5.2 percent

IBU: 10

The Experience

Visual: Golden yellow with a rocky white head

Aroma: Floral notes of orange blossom and citrus, sweet notes of honeycomb, subtle hop presence and light bready malt character

Mouthfeel: Bright and refreshing

Tasting Notes: Crushable honeycomb flavor with bright hops tamed by a balanced malt bill

Short Description

Meet Mexican Honey Light, a lighter kind of buzz. This bright and clean cerveza is brewed with orange blossom honey straight from orange groves south of the border, Amarillo hops and a twist of citrus. Our new, more sessionable spin on Mexican Honey is refreshingly crushable and brewed to take it easy, anytime, anywhere.

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. We are thirsty creatures, Indeed. There is more to explore at indeedbrewing.com.