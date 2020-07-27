Indeed Brewing Company Launches Pistachio Cream Ale Into Multi-State Distribution

MINNEAPOLIS– Indeed Brewing Company is ramping up its production of Pistachio Cream Ale to meet demand. Originally planned to be a one-off release, the beer’s success in May necessitated a second, larger run this July for multi-state distribution into Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota markets.

Indeed’s pilot brewery in Milwaukee—known for its experimental and innovative beers—first brewed Pistachio Cream Ale and released it in its Walker’s Point taproom in February, where it garnered its first loyal following. The recipe was then brewed on a larger scale in Minneapolis to can and distribute, where it caught like wildfire.

“This project was one of our first major R&D successes here at the Walker’s Point brewery and a great example of the entire Indeed organization working together at both locations to create a really unique and interesting beer,” says Milwaukee Brewer Matt Pollock. “The concept started with our Minneapolis sales team initially, then we developed the first pilot batch here in Milwaukee, and from there the Minneapolis brewing team perfected it for large scale distribution. It really was a solid team effort company-wide.”

The beer also set records in Indeed’s production, packaging, and sales departments. The first batch in May was the company’s largest one-off can run and sold out in a week, three weeks sooner than planned. The second run in July was almost twice the size and sold just as fast as it did in May.

“The energy building behind this brand is palpable. It’s bonkers,” says Sales Director Ryan Bandy. “The reception to the liquid, the brand, and the drinking experience from both our retail customers and beer drinkers has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re doing our best to keep up with this running train.”

Indeed Milwaukee will be brewing a batch of Pistachio Cream Ale exclusively for taproom guests and will release on Thursday, August 6. To ensure a safe beer-drinking experience, precautionary measures are in place and include a plexiglass at the ordering station, socially distanced tables, 6-foot markings, hand sanitation stations, and limited capacity at 50 percent (just under 80 people). Masks are worn by staff at all times and guests are required to wear one when not seated. The taproom continues to offer beer to-go with curbside pickup. All beers on tap are available in crowlers and growlers and available for pre-order here: www.toasttab.com/indeed-milw-to-go/v3

The Milwaukee taproom is open for seating and beer to-go during the following hours:

Wednesday-Thursday: 3-9pm

Friday-Saturday: 12-9pm

Sunday: 12-5pm

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

