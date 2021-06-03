Indeed Brewing Company Announces Bottle Release and Rooftop Grand Opening Event

Milwaukee, WI – Indeed Brewing Company is launching into summer with a bottle release and rooftop grand opening event on Saturday, June 5 from 11am to 11pm. Bottles of Brunch Club: Berry Compote Sour Ale will be on tap and in bottles, a rotation of food trucks will be stationed on 2nd Street all day, and live music.

In collaboration with the Clock Shadow Building, located next door to the pilot brewery and taproom, Indeed is taking up residence on the building’s green roof. The desert garden oasis-themed space, called Indeed at el Jardín, features 360-degree views of Milwaukee and is situated among CORE/El Centro’s rooftop herb garden and apiary. It is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through summer. $1 from every beer will be donated to CORE/El Centro, a non-profit organization offering affordable natural healing and wellness services in Spanish and English.

“We delight in emerging from the pandemic in partnership with our neighbors. Building community has always been our central aim, and supporting each other is needed now more than ever,” says Juli Kaufmann, Managing Owner, Clock Shadow Building. “We are grateful Indeed is not only creating a welcoming experience to encourage us to gather again, but that they are also donating a portion of rooftop proceeds for the benefit of our tenants. Now that’s something we can all raise a glass to cheer.”

“We jumped at the chance to set up a rooftop experience on the top of the Clock Shadow Building,” says Grant Steskal, Milwaukee Taproom Manager, Indeed Brewing Company. “At Indeed, we strive to do good in the community, be good neighbors, and offer positive beer experiences to our customers. This partnership and rooftop residency allows us to accomplish all three at once.”

The Clock Shadow Building, located on the site of a former junkyard, is an innovative real estate and community development project that pushes the envelope for sustainability, design, social equity, and local economic development. Its tenants include Clock Shadow Creamery, Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic, The Healing Center, and CORE El Centro — all of which are organizations with social missions that create economic return while doing good.

Brunch Cub: Berry Compote Sour Ale was first released in April 2020 as part of a collaboration with Pabst Brewing Company. Brewed with lactose, honey, blueberry and blackberry puree, berry essence, and vanilla essence, the kettle sour ale is modeled after the fruit topping commonly smeared on toast or waffles (6.5% ABV, 15 IBU). Bottles (750-ml, $14) are available to pre-order now. Bottles will be available to pick up as early as June 5, when it will also be on tap.

The event on June 5 will feature special beers on tap, including Brunch Club and a coffee-infused Hello, Milwaukee. With soft openings on May 21-23 and May 28-30, the weekend of June 4-6 is the official grand opening of the space.

June 5 music lineup:

1-5pm: DJ DRiPSweat

5:30-7:30pm: Dropbear Collective

About Indeed Brewing Company:

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

About the Clock Shadow Building:

Clock Shadow Building, located at 130 W. Bruce St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Walker’s Point neighborhood, is a groundbreaking building that captured national attention for its sustainable design, quadruple bottom line impact, unique financing package, and community-focused tenants. The finished project features environmental technologies, tenants committed to the community, social investors, and partnerships designed to catalyze business growth in the neighborhood.

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/537154253968036