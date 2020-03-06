Indeed Brewing Company and Captain Pabst Pilot House Collaborate on Brunch Club Beers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Indeed Brewing Company and Captain Pabst Pilot House are joining forces to collaborate on two beers as part of a Brunch Club series. Brunch Club: French Toast Dark Ale will be brewed at Captain Pabst Pilot House and Brunch Club: Berry Compote Sour will be brewed at Indeed Brewing Company’s pilot brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Each beer will be on tap at its respective brewery with a multi-location brunch-themed event to celebrate the collaboration.

“We’re new in town, so we jumped at the opportunity to brew with the Captain Pabst crew. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with a brewery that has such a rich history in the city but is also trying new things at their pilot brewery,” says Matt Pollock, Head Brewer of Indeed Milwaukee. “We had a lot of fun with this Brunch Club collaboration. We love breakfast beer and think it should be paired with brunch more often.”

“We wanted to welcome Indeed Brewing Company to Milwaukee with this Brunch Club collaboration beer. Just like when a new neighbor moves into the neighborhood, people bring them sweets and gifts,” says Adam Powers, General Manager of Captain Pabst Pilot House. “We are new to collaborations so we wanted to make it fun for both breweries and add a food element to it as well.”

Indeed Brewing Company opened its pilot brewery and taproom in September 2019 in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The pilot brewery is a 10-barrel brewhouse and features a cozy, inviting taproom that seats 100-plus people.

Captain Pabst Pilot House opened its taproom three years ago and recently underwent a rebrand, formerly known as Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom. The pilot brewery and taproom operates a 10-barrel brew system and produces about 600 barrels a year. It is located on the old Pabst Brewery campus at the intersection of 11th and Juneau Ave.

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Mexican Honey Light, and elevated by its Wooden Soul series of wild, sour, and barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good. There’s more to explore at www.indeedbrewing.com.

About Captain Pabst Pilot House

In early 2020, in conjunction with the launch of Captain Pabst Seabird IPA, the building was rebranded to the Captain Pabst Pilot House, focusing on imaginative craft beer offerings while paying homage to Captain Pabst’s historic recipes. Captain Frederick Pabst was wild; his life was filled with seemingly random endeavors, fueled by his adventurous spirit and willingness to push the boundaries. We owe it to the Captain to keep his spirit alive and we strive to preserve harmony and good will and unselfish relations among everyone. www.captainpabst1864.com