Incline Cider Company Celebrates Brand Momentum With Addition of Leadership Roles, Director of Sales and Key Account Manager

AUBURN, Wash.— Incline Cider Company proudly celebrates 8 years of growth in the hard cider industry with two key new hires. Josh Richier as Director of Sales and Lindsey Meuser as PNW Key Account Manager.

Josh Richier – Director of Sales has over 11 years of experience in beverage sales. Josh has worked with Partake Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing, among others, growing brands and leading expansion efforts. His role as Director of Sales highlights his experience in successfully expanding brand sales and footprints. “Josh’s experience will allow us to continue our growth and expansion efforts into new markets, building on our momentum from 2023, building out our overall sales operations” said Jordan Zehner, Co-Founder and CEO of Incline Cider Company.

Lindsey Meuser – Key Account Manager, has over 10 years of experience in brand management. Lindsey started her career in marketing at Delicato Family Vineyards and spent the last 7 years at Tillamook County Creamery Association, fostering a well-rounded knowledge of Brand Management, Consumer Insights, and Sales strategy. Her role as Key Account Manager at Incline Cider Company leverages her experience in product development, brand positioning, consumer insights to drive customer sell-in, and trade promotions. “Lindsey’s consumer insights and marketing expertise will elevate our key account support. Having one of our daughter’s join Incline Cider is a very proud moment,” said Chris, Co-Founder and CSO of Incline Cider Company.

We are very pleased to have Josh and Lindsey join our cider family. This will accelerate Incline Ciders growth in our current 10 state footprint and beyond. In the past 8 years Incline Cider has become the #3 volume cider brand in the Pacific Northwest, as a small family team, with tremendous support from our partners Lesley Zehner, Operations and Finance Manager, and Teresa Zehner, DTC Manager to make it all possible.

Incline Cider Company is family owned and based in Auburn, Washington. Founded in 2015 by father-son team Chris and Jordan Zehner. The company offers a diverse collection of innovative, yet approachable ciders sourced from local fresh-pressed Washington apples. Visit Incline Cider House at 2115 South C Street in Tacoma.

https://www.inclinecider.com