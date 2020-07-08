iControl Announces On-Premise Beverage, the First Syndicated Point of Sale Data and Analytics for On-Premise Beverage Alcohol

BETHESDA, Md. — iControl Data Solutions (iControl), a leading process and payment consolidation and business insights provider to retailers and their trade partners, announced the release of On-Premise Beverage (OpBev), the first product to track daily, on-premise point of sale (POS) sales for alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants. OpBev provides access to daily POS alcohol sales data, updated weekly, initially from 20,000+ bars and restaurants across the U.S.

“With two-thirds of U.S. restaurants being independently owned and operated, no syndicated solution has previously existed to deliver timely POS data for these beverage sales,” said Tal J. Zlotnitsky, President and CEO of iControl. “OpBev is a unique and proprietary solution that adds intelligence and structure to restaurant and bar POS data. It’s a simple, fast and accurate way for anyone interested in on-premise alcohol retail to understand how the market is performing nationwide.”

With COVID-19 dominating the conversation among restaurateurs and their vendors, OpBev is being launched by iControl with a free COVID-19 barometer, designed to give users comparative up-to-date national, state and city level comparisons of POS information for sales across a variety of different alcohol types.

Utilizing the free OpBev barometer, which can be accessed at the below link, users can draw data for pre- and post-COVID sales to compare the effects of the pandemic on alcohol sales and identify the pace and nature of recoveries in sales in specific geographies and categories.

For alcohol suppliers and manufacturers who are interested in seeing a full 360-degree view of their business, OpBev will soon be introducing a subscription feature offering in-depth access through a self-serve analytics platform. The subscription offering includes insight into the performance and health for individual brands in the on-premise channel, such as daily UPC level POS performance data by category, brand, product and geographical variables.

For more information, see iControl’s On-Premise Beverage webpage at www.opbev.com

About iControl

