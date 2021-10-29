Hopworks Urban Brewery Brings Back Grizzly Snacks Berry Sour

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has brought back Grizzly Snacks Berry Sour for its second year. Grizzly Snacks is a kettle sour brewed with marionberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

“Just as our bear friends begin the descent into their dens, we wanted to release a sour in honor of them and their favorite snacks: berries,” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “There’s nothing quite like drinking beer like a bear!”

Grizzly Snacks Berry Sour ($12) is available starting on October 29 on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at grocers, bottle shops, and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

Quaffable and refreshing, this sour has a beautiful red hue drawn from heaps and heaps of marionberries, blackberries, and raspberries – a grizzly bear’s favorite snack! 6.0% ABV. 5 IBU. Releases October 29th.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/