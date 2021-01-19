Hopworks releases Ace of Clubs Imperial IPA and Stoner Fruit Apricot Sour

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released two new limited beers: Ace of Clubs Imperial IPA and Stoner Fruit Apricot Sour.

“Imagine you’re stranded on a tropical island, sipping on a big Northwest IIPA when a mango and a coconut fall upon your head; then, you’re flooded in a sea of apricots! That’s our new Ace of Clubs IIPA and Stoner Fruit Apricot Sour calling,” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “I’m super excited for our new Ace Series this year and the new sours we’ve been brewing. Every other month in 2021, we’re releasing Imperial IPAs and sours with malts and hops paired perfectly with each season. I hope everyone enjoys these beers as much as we do!”

A bold Imperial IPA built for the winter months, Ace of Clubs is the fourth installment in Hopworks’ Ace Series. With classic, dank Northwest hops and a grapefruit aroma, this Imperial IPA’s big malt body plays perfectly with notes of coconut and passionfruit. Ace of Clubs has an ABV of 9.1% and IBU of 100.

Stoner Fruit Apricot Sour is a deliciously bright sour with a light, tart malt body. Brewed with apricots and Zappa hops, this sour ale comes in at 5.6% ABV and 4 IBU.

 

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

HopworksBeer.com | @hopworksbeer

For more information: http://www.hopworksbeer.com

