Hopworks Rebrands BikeBar as North Williams Pub and Beergarden

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has rebranded its pub at 3947 N. Williams Ave.; the formerly named Hopworks BikeBar is relaunching as Hopworks N. Williams Pub and Beergarden on Tuesday, April 2.

The remodeled facility will open to the public on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature happy hour pricing all day with the debut of a new happy hour menu and a spring cocktail menu; complimentary samples of three new beer releases; kids arts and crafts with SpielWerk Toys from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and a DJ spinning beats from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the new name, the rebranded pub features a new tented and heated beergarden behind the pub, a refreshed play area for kids, new seating arrangements inside, new signage and a fresh coat of paint.

“We wanted to add a beer garden that offers a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life,” explained Christian Ettinger, Hopworks founder and brewmaster. “Pubs have long been the social center of great communities, and we hope the North Williams community will consider us their home away from home.”

The Hopworks North Williams Pub and Beergarden is located on the ground floor of ecoFLATS, a pioneer in sustainable construction on North Williams, with a roof featuring 20 kW of photovoltaic solar panels, as well as solar hydronic heating and an incredibly tight envelope. The bike highway on North Williams Ave. carries 3,500 thirsty cyclists by Hopworks front door each day. Hopworks originally opened at the location in the summer of 2011.

The brewery is celebrating the relaunch with the release of three new beers:

Reply All is a hazy, juicy IPA brewed with Eldorado hop-hash, Idaho 7, Mosaic, and Strata hops for notes of pineapple, tangerine and spruce with a silky-smooth body. It will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans.

Oceania is an Imperial IPA with a light malt body to showcase hops from Australia and New Zealand. This IPA was brewed with Dr. Rudi, Green Bullet, Vic Secret and Rakau hops, offering bright, tropical and sticky notes with a wave of passionfruit, lime and papaya for an incredibly drinkable, boozy IPA. It will be available on draft and in 22 oz. bottles.

Ouch! Cactus IPA is a beautiful light pink beer hopped and fruited to the rafters with the prickly pear fruit of the Nopal cactus. This pale ale blends medium malt body and hops with the slightly tart, bright flavor of prickly pear cactus fruit. Dry hopping gives a lemon zest and citrus aroma that “pears” well with the succulent prickly pears. It will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans.

For more information, visit www.hopworksbeer.com and engage with the brewery on social media @HopworksBeer.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally-sourced, organic and Salmon Safe hops, the company’s 20-barrel brewery in Portland, and 7-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 13,500 barrels of beer and cider a year for HUB’s brewpubs and distribution throughout the West. Hopworks is a family-owned and operated business, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, a member of 1% For The Planet, and a gold-level bike friendly business.