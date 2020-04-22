Hopworks and Looptworks Foundation Turn Beer into Masks for Central City Concern

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery has released a variety case of beer called the “Homebound Hero 24 Pack.” The case contains four six-packs of Hopworks’ core beers: the newly released Golden Hammer Organic Lager, Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale, Powell IPA, and Robot Panda Hazy IPA. The case sells for $40 with $5 of each sale donated to the Looptworks Foundation to produce face masks for Central City Concern, a non-profit organization providing housing, health care and employment services for people experiencing homelessness in Portland. Customers can order the “Homebound Hero 24 Pack” at www.hopworksbeer.com for curbside pickup and no-touch delivery until the end of April.

“Here at Hopworks, we’re passionate about using beer as a force for good and this Earth Day we’re excited to focus on the health of people in addition to the planet,” said Christian Ettinger. “What better way to use reclaimed materials than to sew masks for local community members that need them most? We love contributing to this great partnership between purpose driven businesses.”

The beers also do their part to protect the planet with sustainable sourcing that preserves Oregon’s waters and soil. Each beer is brewed at a Salmon-Safe certified brewery site and the two newest releases, Golden Hammer Organic Lager and Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale, are USDA Certified Organic.

Golden Hammer Organic Lager features organic Northwest and German ingredients in a new take on Germany’s most popular beer: the Munich-style Helles. Notes of honey malt aroma and flavor greet herbaceous and floral hops at the castle door. Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale is fueled by organic Fuggle, Citra, and Mosaic hops that jump from branch to branch with juicy, floral notes that deliver the perfect amount of dank hop aroma. Powell IPA is Hopworks’ flagship IPA that celebrates its Powell Blvd. brewery, brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a perfectly balanced bitterness. Finally, Robot Panda Hazy IPA is fruity and juicy with a fluffy mouthfeel and notes of spruce, tangerine, and papaya derived from Denali, Lemondrop, and Cascade hops.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates sustainable beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and a proud member of 1% For The Planet.

For More Information: hopworksbeer.com