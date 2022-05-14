Hoplark Introduces Hoplark 0.0 Really Really Hoppy

BOULDER, Colorado – Hoplark, the makers of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages that provide a craft brew experience, just launched a new flavor in their Hoplark 0.0 product line, Really Really Hoppy. Double dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe Hops, this new item delivers a craft-brewed flavor bomb, but with zero calories, zero sugar, gluten-free, and Whole 30 approved.

Hoplark first launched this Really Really Hoppy product as part of their Direct To Consumer Limited Release program last fall and after a tremendous response from customers begging to bring it back as a staple, Hoplark did just that as the second product in the Hoplark 0.0 line. With roasted nutty and deep caramel notes from the decaffeinated black tea, blended effortlessly with the citrusy, herbaceous flavor of the Citra and Simcoe hops, this non-alcoholic craft brew finishes strong with an IPA-like bitter bite.

“Wowing our customers is our biggest motivation as they push us to elevate, experiment, and create new flavor experiences. We have been creating IPA-like flavors in our HopTea line for years, but the flavor profile of this new Hoplark 0.0 Really Really Hoppy is the bullseye of West Coast IPA flavors,” says Dean Eberhardt, co-founder, and CEO of Hoplark. “I can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks.”

Hoplark 0.0 Really Really Hoppy is available for purchase on Hoplark.com, BevMo, Total Wine, Natural Grocers, Fry’s Food Stores, Sprouts, HyVee and King Soopers locations, and at various retailers in Colorado, Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, Road Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

About Hoplark

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages craft brewed with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market without compromise and pushing the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be. Born and brewed in Boulder, CO, and launched at a local farmer’s market, the core lineup consists of delicious sparkling HopTeas, Hoplark Sparkling Water, and limited edition hopped beverages that push the bounds on truly unique flavor experiences through real ingredients. Hoplark’s products are non-alcoholic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and Whole30 approved.

For More Information:

https://hoplark.com/collections/hoplark-0-0/products/0-0-really-really-hoppy-16-ounce-12-pack