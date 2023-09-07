hop-wtr-and-pacifico-want-you-to-cheers-to-adventure-with-joint-retail-and-online-marketing-campaign

LOS ANGELES, California – The Fall season is set to get more refreshing as HOP WTR, the non-alcoholic sparkling hop water brand, announces a partnership with Pacifico, a Mexican pilsner-style lager. The two brands will launch a co-branded marketing campaign including a joint in-store rebate, exclusive merch, and a social media collaboration in an effort to embrace drinkers who are looking for beverages fit for all of their adventures.

How consumers drink alcoholic beverages is changing: 58% of consumers report switching between no/low and full-strength alcoholic beverages during the same occasion to space out and enjoy drinking and embrace healthier lifestyles.1 HOP WTR and Pacifico are leveraging these insights to create a national co-branded marketing campaign that appeals to the consumer who lives an active, healthy lifestyle but still want to cheers to adventure with an ice cold beer.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with HOP WTR and tocome together to offer consumers a delicious pairing, perfect for theirfall adventures,” said Ryan Anderson, Senior Director, Brand Marketingfor Pacifico. “Through this collab, we’re excited to be involved with theon-trend brand of HOP WTR to give consumers more options when they’re packing their coolers.”

HOP WTR’s non-alcoholic formula, which contains zero calories, carbs, or sugar, is crafted with a blend of brewer-approved hops to evoke the flavor from your favorite beer and ingredients like ashwagandha and L-Theanine. When enjoyed alongside the crisp pilsner-style lager of Pacifico, it’s easier than ever to moderate your intake, stay active and celebrate all of life’s adventures.

“HOP WTR’s collaboration with Pacifico was a no-brainer; both of our brands are focused on that active, outdoorsy lifestyle and with so many consumers looking to moderate their alcohol intake, we’re giving them the chance to enjoy the bold flavor of a Pacifico along with a hydrating HOP WTR so they feel their best, no matter where their adventure may take them,” said Jordan Bass, HOP WTR Co-Founder and CEO.

The co-branded campaign will span across retail and social with in-store sampling and displays, a full social media campaign ,and national joint rebate offer where fans can save $5.00 on a combined purchase of any HOP WTR product and Pacifico 12-pack or larger. In addition, Pacifico and HOP WTR will be dropping limited edition merch, which will be on sale at hopwtr.com for a limited time only with proceeds donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to provide rapid response resources to the local community affected by the wildfires.

ABOUT HOP WTR

Founded in sunny Venice, CA in 2020, HOP WTR is the radically refreshing way to hops, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten. HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Available in seven delicious flavors, the line features a proprietary blend of stress-busting hops alongside a stack of adaptogens and nootropics featuring ashwagandha and L-Theanine, specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress.

ABOUT PACIFICO

Pacifico Clara® is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing, flavor. Founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – independent spirits who followed their own path – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day.