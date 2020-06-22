Hop and Sting Brewery Launches Hop & Sting Growler Club

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Hop and Sting Brewery launches the “Hop & Sting Growler Club” in celebration of its independence and the independence of all Americans Nationwide. Membership is $10 a month and gets members 50% off all growler fills. There are a very limited number of the gorgeous contemporary double wall steel and rubber base growlers. Each branded vessel is $100 so make

The second year anniversary of Hop and Sting Brewery as an independent brand brewing in Grapevine flew by as the country reopened. “It’s really crazy how everything has worked out up to this point!” Co-Owner Jon Powell exclaims. “Our anniversary was June 1st, the day we bought the 906 Jean Street location for Hop and Sting.” However, when COVID-19 happened all events stopped across the nation. Now as the nation re-opens, orders for beer have come flooding in. “Everyone needs to restock and we have a great demand to fill. Celebrating our anniversary was the furthest from our mind at the time, but we’re ready to say THANK YOU to our customers who remained supportive by purchasing BEER TO-GO and from local beer shops.

The Growler Club is the brewery’s gift to all lovers of their brews across the DFW area. Members joining this weekend, your first growler club fill up will be FREE. Sign ups for the Growler Club open on Friday June 19th in the taproom during the anniversary celebration of independence. Available during the celebration the fantastic Wuden Chopsticks Food Truck will be serving hungry guests starting at 4:00PM.

Wait… there was something else… oh yea we’re releasing a sneak peak of our brand new Hefeweizen, Weisser Time! This light delicious wheat is perfect to beat the summer heat!

And this is just the start to this weekend’s festivities, never a dull moment at Hop and Sting Brewery.

Join them on Saturday June 20th as Hop and Sting Brewery hosts the ultimate day for dad “Father’s Field Day”. Party all afternoon in celebration of Father’s day. This event is FREE to attend and everyone is welcome, bring your family and friends.

Get your quarantine overgrowth groomed by Dappa Dan’s Barber Shop. Grab new custom tees from PINT Services on site live screen printing. Once your fresh and refreshed from a pint of the new Hefeweizen, Weisser Time, chow down on Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q & Halal Mother Truckers Food Trucks. Then dance to the live music of Todd Hartsell & Melissa Rubio from 1-3 PM, Jimmy Lombardo from 4-6PM & Autumn Amber from 7-9 PM until last call. Taproom closes at 10:00 PM.

“This is Hop and Sting Brewery’s first big special weekend in months and we can’t wait!” says the Taproom Manager, “We’ve got our cleaning regiments down, tables spread out and will have extra spaces open so everyone can be comfortable.”

The entire team at Hop and Sting Brewery hope to see you on Friday and Saturday June 19th and 20th so they can give proper cheers to all the great customers out there!

For More Information: bit.ly/hopandstingevents