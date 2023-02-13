Holsopple Brewing Celebrates 6th Anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Lyndon-based Holsopple Brewing will celebrate its 6th anniversary this weekend, February 16th through 18th, featuring live music by three local artists as well as the release of its annual Big Hand Imperial Stout and variants.

“We’re honored to have been Lyndon’s neighborhood brewery for the last six years,” said Sam Gambill, Holsopple’s co-owner and head brewer. “We’re inviting the community to join us this weekend to celebrate everything we’ve done together while also looking forward to the next six years. We’ll have plenty of beer, music, and pizza from our neighbors at Twin Spires Pizza.”

On Thursday, February 16th, guests can expect to find on-draft tastings of previous years’ Big Hand Imperial Stout, Holsopple’s annual bourbon barrel-aged birthday release, on draft from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

On Friday, February 17th, the Americana Trio, The Feral Mountain Men, will take the stage from 7-10 pm while featured variants of Big Hand Imperial Stout become available, including:

Big Hand Peanut Butter

Big Hand Toasted Coconut

Big Hand Chocolate Covered Cherry

The celebration will continue on Saturday, February 18th, with live music by Andrew Lee from 2:30-5:30 PM and The Misty Mountain String Band from 7-10 pm.

Holsopple Brewing, established in 2017 in Louisville’s Lyndon neighborhood, offers a variety of ales, lagers, IPAs, sours, and fruited beers, all brewed on-premises. The brewery features a family-friendly atmosphere and live music on weekends.

